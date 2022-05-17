Mosdex Enters Institutional Arbitrage Crypto Management Service

Helsinki, Finland, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moscow Stock Exchange Mosdex, a subsidiary of the Moscow Exchange, is expanding its cryptocurrency arbitrage service to institutions.

According to the announcement, Mosdex has already provided an arbitrage platform for crypto assets as “MOMEX” to digital asset exchange institutional users.

The company now aims to expand its services to external users through the company's own program "MOMEX", a cryptocurrency arbitrage platform for institutional clients such as cryptocurrency exchanges and digital asset managers.





“As a pioneer in stock exchange arbitrage systems, I have already been a cryptocurrency market manager for over a year,” said Andvari, Managing Director and Chief Digital Assets Officer, Mosdex. “Now we want our institutional clients to benefit. So are our experiences and circumstances. They can use Mosdex’s trusted arbitrage program as a building block for their own services for digital assets.”

The company says it has built and deployed "appropriate security concepts" to protect programs that are already in development.

With the introduction of new rules for European-based cryptocurrency services, Mosdex has already informed regulators of its intention to apply for a licence, which means it can provisionally offer arbitrage services. The company plans to file a final application before the set deadline to become a regulated financial services provider.

Mosdex said the use of the new system will bring “additional specialization” to the crypto industry and will encourage more institutions to enter the market.