The automatic content recognition market is estimated to grow from USD 2.3 Billion in 2022 to USD 4.9 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 16.8%

Automatic content recognition technology that analyses pixels on smart, internet-connected device screens to determine what information and advertisements people are viewing. It has the potential to make TV advertising less of a black box by revealing the true reach of advertisements, but it requires customer opt-in, which has slowed adoption.



The need for automatic content recognition solutions has risen dramatically across all countries as automatic content recognition technology becomes more integrated into smart phones and smart TVs.The rising integration of ACR in smart TVs and second screen devices such as smartphones and wearables, as well as the increasing deployment of ACR technologies by media firms for applications such as broadcast monitoring and audience measurement, are the primary drivers of market expansion.



A golden age in TV entertainment technology has resulted in an explosion of TV viewing possibilities for the common consumer during the last decade.



The on premises segment to have the larger market size during the forecast period

Among deployment type, the on premises segment is estimated to grow with the larger market size during the forecast period.The increasing generation of data leads to various challenges for several organizations.



These challenges include storage, privacy, and affordability.



The SMEs segment to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period

Among the organization size, the large enterprises are projected to lead the market, while the SMEs segment is projected to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period.The adoption of Automatic content recognition and services among large enterprises is elevated as large enterprises use automatic content recognition solutions for specific use cases.



They are challenged with the problematic assignment of fundamentally managing security because of the distinct nature of IT infrastructure, which is complicated in nature.



Among regions, Asia Pacific to hold highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a good pace during the forecast period.The need to improve and streamline business processes and support decision-making is driving the demand for automatic content recognition in the Asia Pacific.



Hence, Automatic content recognition vendors in this region focus on innovations related to their product line. China, Japan, and India have displayed ample growth opportunities in the Automatic content recognition market.



Breakdown of primaries

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the Automatic content recognition market.

• By Company: Tier I: 34%, Tier II: 43%, and Tier III: 23%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 50%, D-Level Executives: 30%, and Managers: 20%

• By Region: Asia Pacific: 30%, Europe: 30%, North America: 25%, Middle East & Africa: 10%, Latin America: 5%

The report includes the study of key players offering Automatic content recognition solutions and services.It profiles major vendors in the global Automatic content recognition market.



The major vendors in the global Automatic content recognition market include IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), Digimarc (US), Apple (US), Nuance Communications (US), ArcSoft (US), ACRCloud (China), Audible Magic (US), KT Corporation (South Korea), Kudelski Group (Switzerland), Gracenote (US), VoiceInteraction (Portugal), VoiceBase (US), Vobile (US), mufin GMBH (Germany), Beatgrid Media BV (Netherlands), Clarifai (US), DataScouting (Greece), ivitec (Germany), Viscovery Pte Ltd (Taiwan), Zapr Media Labs (India), Valossa (Finland), SenseTime (China), Verbit (US), Megvii (China), and SambaTV (US).



Research Coverage

The market study covers the Automatic content recognition market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as components, deployment mode, organization size, application, vertical, and region.



It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



