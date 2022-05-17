Landsbankinn hf.: S&P finds resolution regime sufficiently effective

Icelandic English

S&P Global Ratings announced today their assessment on the Icelandic resolution framework. Reference is made to the Central Bank’s publication of a policy on minimum required own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) and determination of MREL requirement. According to S&P’s assessment the resolution regime is sufficiently effective.

In the announcement S&P states that Landsbankinn’s credit rating is unaffected at BBB/A-2 with stable outlook. As the bank now operates under an effective resolution regime, the bank is eligible for a rating uplift in accordance with S&P’s methodology on additional loss-absorbing capacity (ALAC).

Furthermore, Landsbankinn has been assigned a long and short-term resolution counterparty ratings (RCR) of BBB+/A-2 by S&P which applies to liabilities that are protected from default in an effective resolution process.