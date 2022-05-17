New York, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sustainable Packaging: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277483/?utm_source=GNW





The analyst delineates the current market status for sustainable packaging, defines trends and presents growth forecasts for the next five years.The sustainable packaging market is analyzed based on the following segments: material, application, process and region.



Technological issues, including key events and the latest developments, are discussed.



This report covers the technological, economic and business considerations of the sustainable packaging industry, with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets. It also includes descriptions of market forces that are relevant to the sustainable packaging industry and areas of application.



Global markets are presented for many sustainable packaging market segments, along with growth forecasts through 2027.Estimates of sales value are based on prices in the supply chain.



Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined.International aspects are analyzed for all global regions and for all sustainable packaging materials and products.



The sustainable packaging market is further segmented based on materials: paper, board, plastic, glass, metal (steel, aluminum and others).The market is also segmented into applications: food, beverages, home care, personal care, health care and others.



It is segmented by process: recycle, reuse and degradable.



Summary:

This report studies the sustainable packaging market in terms of value (U.S. dollars). It includes an indepth analysis of five regions of the sustainable packaging market: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America. The report also studies the sustainable packaging market by material, application and process. The material segments include paper, paper board, home and personal care, health care and others. The application segments include food, beverages, home care, personal care, health care and others. The process segments includes recycle, reuse and degradable.



In 2021, the sustainable packagingmarket reached a value of REDACTED.The market is expected to grow to REDACTED by 2027.



Amcor Ltd., Ball Corp., Berry Global Inc., Crown Holdings, Inc., DS Smith plc, Mondi plc, Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Tetra Laval International S.A. andWestRock Co. are among the leading companies in the sustainable packaging market.



The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region was dominant in 2021, followed by Europe.APAC makes up REDACTED of the total sustainable packaging market, followed by Europe, which accounts for REDACTED and the North American region, which accounts for REDACTED.



The U.S., Germany, France, the U.K., China, India and South Korea are the main global markets for sustainable packaging due to stringent government regulations and awareness. Germany, France and the U.K. have excellent recycling regulations and extendedproducer responsibilities across the European Union. China and India are the fastest growing in terms ofeconomies and population, expected to grow at the highest rate, these countries have huge potentialfor the FMCG consumer base and the growing food and beverage industry. Regulations regarding packaging, awareness of eco-friendly packaging materials and a paradigm shift towards sustainability are expected to drive demand for sustainable packaging.



Food and beverages currently account for the largest share of the market, an estimated REDACTED of the total in 2021 (REDACTED).Sustainable packaging is being used primarily for the packing of frozen foods, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, candies, dairy products, fast foods, fresh fruits and vegetables.



Food and beverage markets are growing end-users, due to exceptionally eco-friendly properties and the compatibility of paper and paper board packaging. These products provide food safety regardless of temperature andmaintain freshness for a long time.



Paper and paper board account for the largest share of the market (an estimated REDACTED of the total in 2021, corresponding to REDACTED).Paper and paper board is the preferred choice of material for packaging.



A major advantage of this material is easy recycling; fiber and can be reused tomake new paper board. Around 50% of the total fiber used to make paper is supplied through recycled paper.



Another factor is increasing awareness among consumers toward environmental issues caused by packaging. Packing and FMCG companies are getting pressure fromgovernments, media and consumers to inculcate sustainability.

