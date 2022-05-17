Global Injection Pen Market Report (2022 to 2032) - Featuring Novo Nordisk, Sanofi and Merck Among Others

Dublin, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Injection Pen Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A recent market study on the market offers global industry analysis for 2014-2021 & opportunity assessment for 2022-2032. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the more important market dynamics.
After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters of the Injection Pen Market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Global Market Outlook
1.2. Summary of Statistics
1.3. Key Market Characteristics & Attributes
1.4. Fact.MR Analysis and Recommendations
2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy
2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations
3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment
3.1. Risk Assessment
3.1.1. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on Injection Pen
3.1.2. COVID-19 Impact Benchmark with Previous Crisis
3.1.3. Impact on Market Value (US$ Mn)
3.1.4. Assessment by Key Countries
3.1.5. Assessment by Key Market Segments
3.1.6. Action Points and Recommendation for Suppliers
3.2. Key Trends Impacting the Market
3.3. Formulation and Product Development Trends
4. Market Background
4.1. Injection Pen Market, by Key Countries
4.2. Injection Pen Market Opportunity Assessment (US$ Mn)
4.2.1. Total Available Market
4.2.2. Serviceable Addressable Market
4.2.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market
4.3. Market Scenario Forecast
4.3.1. Demand in optimistic Scenario
4.3.2. Demand in Likely Scenario
4.3.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario
4.4. Investment Feasibility Analysis
4.4.1. Investment in Established Markets
4.4.1.1. In Short Term
4.4.1.2. In Long Term
4.4.2. Investment in Emerging Markets
4.4.2.1. In Short Term
4.4.2.2. In Long Term
4.5. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact
4.5.1. Top Companies Historical Growth
4.5.2. Growth in Automation, By Country
4.5.3. Patch Management Adoption Rate, By Country
4.6. Market Dynamics
4.6.1. Market Driving Factors and Impact Assessment
4.6.2. Prominent Market Challenges and Impact Assessment
4.6.3. Patch Management Market Opportunities
4.6.4. Prominent Trends in the Global Market & Their Impact Assessment
5. Key Success Factors
5.1. Manufacturers' Focus on Low Penetration High Growth Markets
5.2. Banking on with Segments High Incremental Opportunity
5.3. Peer Benchmarking
6. Global Injection Pen Market Demand Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032
6.1. Historical Market Analysis, 2015-2021
6.2. Current and Future Market Projections, 2022-2032
6.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis
7. Global Injection Pen Market Value Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032
7.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2015-2021
7.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2032
7.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis
7.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis
8. Global Injection Pen Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Product Type
8.1. Introduction/Key Findings
8.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Product Type , 2015-2021
8.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Product Type , 2022-2032
8.3.1. Disposable Injection Pens
8.3.2. Reusable Injection Pens
8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Product Type
9. Global Injection Pen Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Therapy
9.1. Introduction/Key Findings
9.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Therapy , 2015-2021
9.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Therapy , 2022-2032
9.3.1. Diabetes
9.3.1.1. Insulin therapy
9.3.1.2. GLP-1 therapy
9.3.2. Growth Hormone
9.3.3. Osteoporosis
9.3.4. Fertility
9.3.5. Auto-immune Diseases
9.3.6. Cancer
9.3.7. Other Therapies
9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Therapy
10. Global Injection Pen Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By End-Use
10.1. Introduction/Key Findings
10.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By End-Use, 2015-2021
10.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By End-Use, 2022-2032
10.3.1. Home-care Settings
10.3.2. Hospitals & Diagnostic Clinics
10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By End-Use
11. Global Injection Pen Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Region
12. North America Injection Pen Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
13. Latin America Injection Pen Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
14. Europe Injection Pen Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
15. Asia Pacific Injection Pen Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
16. Middle East and Africa Injection Pen Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
17. Key Countries Injection Pen Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
18. Market Structure Analysis
18.1. Market Analysis by Tier of Companies
18.2. Market Concentration
18.3. Market Share Analysis of Top Players
18.4. Market Presence Analysis
18.4.1. By Regional footprint of Players
18.4.2. Product footprint by Players
19. Competition Analysis
19.1. Competition Dashboard
19.2. Competition Benchmarking
19.3. Competition Deep Dive
19.3.1. NOVO NORDISK A/S
19.3.1.1. Overview
19.3.1.2. Product Portfolio
19.3.1.3. Sales Footprint
19.3.1.4. Strategy Overview
19.3.2. BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY
19.3.2.1. Overview
19.3.2.2. Product Portfolio
19.3.2.3. Sales Footprint
19.3.2.4. Strategy Overview
19.3.3. YPSOMED HOLDING AG
19.3.3.1. Overview
19.3.3.2. Product Portfolio
19.3.3.3. Sales Footprint
19.3.3.4. Strategy Overview
19.3.4. SANOFI
19.3.4.1. Overview
19.3.4.2. Product Portfolio
19.3.4.3. Sales Footprint
19.3.4.4. Strategy Overview
19.3.5. ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
19.3.5.1. Overview
19.3.5.2. Product Portfolio
19.3.5.3. Sales Footprint
19.3.5.4. Strategy Overview
19.3.6. MERCK KGAA
19.3.6.1. Overview
19.3.6.2. Product Portfolio
19.3.6.3. Sales Footprint
19.3.6.4. Strategy Overview
19.3.7. ASTRAZENECA
19.3.7.1. Overview
19.3.7.2. Product Portfolio
19.3.7.3. Sales Footprint
19.3.7.4. Strategy Overview
19.3.8. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD
19.3.8.1. Overview
19.3.8.2. Product Portfolio
19.3.8.3. Sales Footprint
19.3.8.4. Strategy Overview
19.3.9. OWEN MUMFORD
19.3.9.1. Overview
19.3.9.2. Product Portfolio
19.3.9.3. Sales Footprint
19.3.9.4. Strategy Overview
19.3.10. SULZER LTD
19.3.10.1. Overview
19.3.10.2. Product Portfolio
19.3.10.3. Sales Footprint
19.3.10.4. Strategy Overview
20. Assumptions and Acronyms Used
21. Research Methodology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ekheh7