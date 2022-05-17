Global Injection Pen Market Report (2022 to 2032) - Featuring Novo Nordisk, Sanofi and Merck Among Others

Dublin, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Injection Pen Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A recent market study on the market offers global industry analysis for 2014-2021 & opportunity assessment for 2022-2032. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the more important market dynamics.



After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters of the Injection Pen Market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Summary of Statistics

1.3. Key Market Characteristics & Attributes

1.4. Fact.MR Analysis and Recommendations



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations



3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment

3.1. Risk Assessment

3.1.1. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on Injection Pen

3.1.2. COVID-19 Impact Benchmark with Previous Crisis

3.1.3. Impact on Market Value (US$ Mn)

3.1.4. Assessment by Key Countries

3.1.5. Assessment by Key Market Segments

3.1.6. Action Points and Recommendation for Suppliers

3.2. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.3. Formulation and Product Development Trends



4. Market Background

4.1. Injection Pen Market, by Key Countries

4.2. Injection Pen Market Opportunity Assessment (US$ Mn)

4.2.1. Total Available Market

4.2.2. Serviceable Addressable Market

4.2.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market

4.3. Market Scenario Forecast

4.3.1. Demand in optimistic Scenario

4.3.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

4.3.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

4.4. Investment Feasibility Analysis

4.4.1. Investment in Established Markets

4.4.1.1. In Short Term

4.4.1.2. In Long Term

4.4.2. Investment in Emerging Markets

4.4.2.1. In Short Term

4.4.2.2. In Long Term

4.5. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

4.5.1. Top Companies Historical Growth

4.5.2. Growth in Automation, By Country

4.5.3. Patch Management Adoption Rate, By Country

4.6. Market Dynamics

4.6.1. Market Driving Factors and Impact Assessment

4.6.2. Prominent Market Challenges and Impact Assessment

4.6.3. Patch Management Market Opportunities

4.6.4. Prominent Trends in the Global Market & Their Impact Assessment



5. Key Success Factors

5.1. Manufacturers' Focus on Low Penetration High Growth Markets

5.2. Banking on with Segments High Incremental Opportunity

5.3. Peer Benchmarking



6. Global Injection Pen Market Demand Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

6.1. Historical Market Analysis, 2015-2021

6.2. Current and Future Market Projections, 2022-2032

6.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis



7. Global Injection Pen Market Value Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

7.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2015-2021

7.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2032

7.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

7.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis



8. Global Injection Pen Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Product Type

8.1. Introduction/Key Findings

8.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Product Type , 2015-2021

8.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Product Type , 2022-2032

8.3.1. Disposable Injection Pens

8.3.2. Reusable Injection Pens

8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Product Type



9. Global Injection Pen Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Therapy

9.1. Introduction/Key Findings

9.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Therapy , 2015-2021

9.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Therapy , 2022-2032

9.3.1. Diabetes

9.3.1.1. Insulin therapy

9.3.1.2. GLP-1 therapy

9.3.2. Growth Hormone

9.3.3. Osteoporosis

9.3.4. Fertility

9.3.5. Auto-immune Diseases

9.3.6. Cancer

9.3.7. Other Therapies

9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Therapy



10. Global Injection Pen Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By End-Use

10.1. Introduction/Key Findings

10.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By End-Use, 2015-2021

10.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By End-Use, 2022-2032

10.3.1. Home-care Settings

10.3.2. Hospitals & Diagnostic Clinics

10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By End-Use

11. Global Injection Pen Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Region

12. North America Injection Pen Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

13. Latin America Injection Pen Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

14. Europe Injection Pen Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

15. Asia Pacific Injection Pen Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

16. Middle East and Africa Injection Pen Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

17. Key Countries Injection Pen Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

18. Market Structure Analysis

18.1. Market Analysis by Tier of Companies

18.2. Market Concentration

18.3. Market Share Analysis of Top Players

18.4. Market Presence Analysis

18.4.1. By Regional footprint of Players

18.4.2. Product footprint by Players



19. Competition Analysis

19.1. Competition Dashboard

19.2. Competition Benchmarking

19.3. Competition Deep Dive

19.3.1. NOVO NORDISK A/S

19.3.1.1. Overview

19.3.1.2. Product Portfolio

19.3.1.3. Sales Footprint

19.3.1.4. Strategy Overview

19.3.2. BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY

19.3.2.1. Overview

19.3.2.2. Product Portfolio

19.3.2.3. Sales Footprint

19.3.2.4. Strategy Overview

19.3.3. YPSOMED HOLDING AG

19.3.3.1. Overview

19.3.3.2. Product Portfolio

19.3.3.3. Sales Footprint

19.3.3.4. Strategy Overview

19.3.4. SANOFI

19.3.4.1. Overview

19.3.4.2. Product Portfolio

19.3.4.3. Sales Footprint

19.3.4.4. Strategy Overview

19.3.5. ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

19.3.5.1. Overview

19.3.5.2. Product Portfolio

19.3.5.3. Sales Footprint

19.3.5.4. Strategy Overview

19.3.6. MERCK KGAA

19.3.6.1. Overview

19.3.6.2. Product Portfolio

19.3.6.3. Sales Footprint

19.3.6.4. Strategy Overview

19.3.7. ASTRAZENECA

19.3.7.1. Overview

19.3.7.2. Product Portfolio

19.3.7.3. Sales Footprint

19.3.7.4. Strategy Overview

19.3.8. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD

19.3.8.1. Overview

19.3.8.2. Product Portfolio

19.3.8.3. Sales Footprint

19.3.8.4. Strategy Overview

19.3.9. OWEN MUMFORD

19.3.9.1. Overview

19.3.9.2. Product Portfolio

19.3.9.3. Sales Footprint

19.3.9.4. Strategy Overview

19.3.10. SULZER LTD

19.3.10.1. Overview

19.3.10.2. Product Portfolio

19.3.10.3. Sales Footprint

19.3.10.4. Strategy Overview



20. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



21. Research Methodology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ekheh7