Global Markets for Digital Transaction Management, Including Blockchain

S. dollars adjusted for inflation. The report provides an understanding of how blockchain and DTM technologies will create new market opportunities. DTM is defined through its key sub-segments that include identity and authentication management, workflow management, e-signatures and digital asset management.



The report contains -

- A detailed analysis of the technologies used in DTM, including blockchain.

- Current and future market projections for DTM, including blockchain by region.

- Current and potential applications for DTM, including blockchain

- Current and future market projections for DTM, including blockchain by industry.

- Profiles of current industry players in electronic signatures, workflow management, identity, authentication and workflow management.

- A review of the economic/market opportunities for current industry participants and new entrants.



Report Includes:

- 62 data tables and 59 additional tables

- An up-to-date review of the global markets for digital transaction management (DTM) including blockchain marketplace

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Evaluation and forecast the global DTM/blockchain market size, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by component, technology, size of enterprise, application, end-use industry, and geographic region

- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, market deterrents and other macroeconomic forces affecting the current and future demand for DTM/blockchain for solutions and services

- Identification of companies best positioned to meet this demand owing to their proprietary technologies, mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances, or other advantages

- Regional and country specific data and analysis for DTM/blockchain solutions for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Japan, China, Australia, and Singapore

- Insight into recent industry structure, current competitive scenario, R&D activities, new product launches/DTM solutions, and company value share analysis based on their segmental revenues

- Latest information on key M&A deals, partnerships and collaborations, product launches, and other expansion strategies in the market for DTM/blockchain

- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Adobe Inc., Dropbox Inc., IBM Corp., Microsoft, Open Text Corp., and Wolters Kluwer N.V.



Summary:

Digital transformation is a major executive initiative in most industries.The priority is to leverage the changes and opportunities of digital technologies and their impact across society to implement a profound and accelerating transformation of business processes.



DTM is a category of cloud services designed to digitally manage document-based transactions.It facilitates transactions that involve people, documents and data to facilitate convenient and secure processes.



DTM focuses on the digital execution of business transactions resulting from the digitization of business processes.



The global market for digital transaction management, including blockchain, was estimated to be REDACTED in 2020.It is projected that this market will grow at a CAGR of REDACTED and is forecast to reach REDACTED by 2026.



The market is seeing an increase in the use of digital platforms in business to minimize the amount of paperwork.The impact of this factor increases profitability and revenue for business.



Furthermore, this also enables organizations to increase their customer base.



In this report, the global market for digital transaction management, including blockchain, has been segmented based on segment, organization size, technology, application, industry and geography.



By segment, this market has been categorized into solution and services.The solution segment currently dominates the market, which was valued at REDACTED in 2020.



It is estimated that the digital transaction management, including blockchain, market for services will grow at a CAGR of REDACTED and reach REDACTED by 2026.



By geography, the digital transaction management, including blockchain, market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW (Rest of the World).Currently, the North American region is the most dominant market segment.



In 2020, total revenue from the North American market reached REDACTED, which is around REDACTED of the global market.The growing focus on streamlining business operations is among the key factors driving demand for the market for digital transaction management, including the blockchain, in this particular region.



Further, the growing digitalization of industrial sectors has increased the demand for DTM solutions in the Asia-Pacific region. The Asia-Pacific DTM, including blockchain, market is projected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED and is forecast to reach REDACTED by 2026.

