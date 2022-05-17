New York, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mobile Health (mHealth) Technologies and Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02070055/?utm_source=GNW

This report discusses mobile health (mHealth) technologies and their various resources.It covers the overall mobile health (mHealth) technologies market, including medical devices, apps, and services.



The report further analyzes the market based on medical devices, analyzing blood pressure monitors, blood glucose meters, ECG/heart rate monitors, pulse oximeters, peak flowmeters, sleep apnea monitors, multiparameter trackers and fetal monitoring neurological monitoring devices, as well as other connected medical devices.In addition, the report also analyzes various medical apps, including chronic care management apps, general health and fitness apps, medication management apps, patient management and monitoring apps, personal health record apps and women’s health apps, among other apps.



Furthermore, a complete regional analysis of the market was also conducted for this report.



Based on geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (which includes Latin America, the Middle East and Africa). Detailed analyses of major countries (the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China, and India) are covered in regional segments. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2020, which served as the base year, and there are forecasts for 2021 through 2026. Estimated values are based on product manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.



The global mobile health (mHealth) technologies market is expected to experience a CAGR of REDACTED% 2021-2026.This CAGR is expected to increase to REDACTED% by 2030, according to BCC research studies.



In2020, the market for mobile health (mHealth) technologies was valued at $REDACTED billion, and it is expected to reach $REDACTED billion by 2026.



The emergence of mHealth technology has disrupted the healthcare industry in recent years, leading to increasing adoption and market growth.These devices have an impact far beyond typical consumer uses like fitness and activity tracking and have penetrated the area of medical applications such as diagnosis, monitoring and, to a certain extent, even the treatment of chronic diseases.



The convergence of mHealth devices such as smartwatches and activity trackers with medical-grade products has facilitated the growth of smart technology in healthcare.



A wide range of mHealth devices and apps are being developed to address a broad range of ailments. Although these devices and apps are not yet a mainstay in the healthcare industry, many medical device manufacturers have started adding smart devices or connected device components to their product lines to address unmet needs within in-home healthcare and remote monitoring—two areas that are showing exponential growth.



Medical device companies, both industry giants and start-ups, are investing significantly in research and development (R&D) to develop innovative wearables that can manage a host of medical conditions, ranging from obesity and sleep apnea to diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma and cardiac diseases, and even disability rehabilitation and the monitoring of progressive nervous system disorders like Parkinson’s disease.



Heightened health and fitness consciousness among today’s generation of consumers and patients has led to an explosive growth in activity and fitness trackers, which is the segment that is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Due to advancements in sensor technology, nextgeneration medical wearables like mobile health (mHealth) integrated devices and smart textiles are soon expected to capture the healthcare market to a significant extent. The use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the development of these devices can potentially shift the healthcare and medical devices market in favor of wearable technology and, in the future, may even replace some traditional methods such as

fingerstick blood testing.



Fitness and activity trackers help to monitor health-related metrics, including heart rate, blood oxygen levels, walking or running progress, calorie consumption and sleep quality.Different types of fitness and activity trackers are available and are mostly in the form of wristbands, although they can also appear as clip-on devices, earbuds or clothing made of smart fabric.



Besides being a stand-alone device, a fitness and activity tracker can also exist in the form of a fitness app and as software regularly installed on smartphones utilizing the device’s built-in components to keep track of certain activities.

