Single-use Technologies for Biopharmaceuticals: Global Markets

Summary:

Single-use technologies involve biopharmaceutical manufacturing equipment intended to be used once before being discarded.This eliminates the need for cleaning during bioprocessing.



These systems typically consist of plastic components that have been sealed and sterilized through gamma irradiation.Single-use systems are also referred to as disposable systems.



They provide the biopharmaceutical industry with more flexibility and enable faster development and marketing of products.Single-use systems have become increasingly popular due to their ease of use in preclinical and clinical testing.



Single-use technology is considered one of the crucial fields of development among biopharmaceutical firms. Hence, many biopharmaceutical companies are investing in single-use technologies because of their versatility.



Single-use bioreactor technology has gained considerable importance in biotechnology manufacturing over the years.Several single-use options are available.



Scalability is the biggest limitation.The industry’s willingness to use single-use bioreactors is influenced by production parameters, product value and development time.



It takes more time to complete comparative studies with conventional stainless-steel bioreactors as the rate of implementation is lower than that of acceptance, thus making single-use technology highly desirable in the biopharmaceutical industry.However, more clarity and understanding regarding the regulatory requirements for single-use bioreactor technology are needed.



For example, U.S. FDA regulations for the Cord Blood Registry (CBR) do not explicitly mention single-use bioreactor technology, even though a large number of Investigational New Drug (IND) programs have been approved by the FDA using such systems.



The global market for single-use technology in biopharmaceuticals was valued at $REDACTED billion in 2020 and is projected to reach nearly $REDACTED billion through 2026, increasing at a CAGR of REDACTED% during the forecast period.The major factors influencing the growth of the market include increasing demand for personalized medicine, extensive ongoing development efforts, a strong product portfolio, and large application areas for single-use systems.



Additionally, lower cost and reduction in the time necessary in the biomanufacturing process when using single-use technology are further driving the growth of the market.



The drug development rate has increased rapidly with the increasing demand for personalized medicines. This has, in turn, increased the demand for single-use technology to avoid the risk of contamination.



A strong product portfolio is further fueling the growth of the market during the forecast period. There are several companies that are offering single-use technologies, such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corp., Sartorius AG, General Electric Co., and PendoTECH LLC. PendoTECH LLC is focused on the development of pressure sensors used to measure static and dynamic pressure of gases and liquids in biopharmaceutical processes. It also provides a wide range of single-use products such as single-use rotary flowmeters, single-use ultrasonic flowmeters and a compact low-flow ultrasonic flow meter with are usable fluid path.

