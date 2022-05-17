Global Osteoarthritis (IA Injections, NSAIDs & Analgesics) Markets, 2022-2026 - Progressing Product Pipeline, Advancement in Treatments, Growth in Online Pharmaceutical Sales

Dublin, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Osteoarthritis Market (IA Injections, NSAIDs & Analgesics): Insights, Trends & Forecast (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global osteoarthritis market revenues are forecasted to touch US$12.14 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.84% for the period spanning 2022 to 2026.

Factors such as increasing occurrence of osteoarthritis, growing geriatric population, rising healthcare expenditure per capita, growing obese population and improving consumer confidence index are expected to drive the market growth.

However, growth of the industry would be challenged by associated business risk, patient health-associated risk and stringent regulations. A few notable trends include growth in pharmaceutical R&D expenditures, progressing product pipeline, advancement in osteoarthritis treatments and growth in online pharmaceutical sales.

The global osteoarthritis market by treatment type is segmented into categories i.e. IA Injections (corticosteroids and HA) and Drugs (NSAIDs & Analgesics). Among them, IA injections held the largest share of the industry revenues due to growth in prevalence of joint disorders across the world.

The fastest growing regional market is North America. The growth was supported by growth in geriatric population, surge in HA injections demand, rise in sports injuries and development in e-commerce industry. The U.S. is the largest market and is already well-penetrated at developed market levels.

The company profiles of leading players i.e. Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Pfizer Inc. and Sanofi S.A. are also presented in detail.

