Allergy Treatment Market Size & Share [2022-2029] | Industry Analysis by Growth, Trends, Key Players, Revenue & Forecast

Pune, India, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global allergy treatment market size is expected to grow substantially due to the rising prevalence of allergic conditions. Furthermore, the rising awareness of self-medication may foster market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report titled “Allergy Treatment Market Share, 2022-2029.”

North America is expected to dominate the market, accounting for the highest share, and it is anticipated to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. According to an article published in JAMA Network Open Journal, an estimated 10.8% were food allergic in the survey, whereas nearly 19% of adults believed they were food allergic.





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/allergy-treatment-market-105841





Drivers and Restraints

Development of Novel Products to Foster Industry Growth

The development of novel medications and treatment procedures is expected to bolster the demand for allergy treatment. The rising investments in research and development may boost the product’s adoption. Manufacturers launch novel products to boost their brand presence and boost the adoption of the product.

The incorporation of better materials and the increasing development of innovative medications may boost allergy treatment procedure adoption. These factors may drive the allergy treatment market growth.

Significant increase in the prevalence of allergic diseases, rise in preferences toward over-the-counter drugs for allergy treatment, and surge in self-medication in consumers. However, increased usage of biosimilars, and safety & efficacy concerns regarding the side effects associated with vigorous consumption of anti-allergy drugs are anticipated to hamper the growth of the allergy treatment market





COVID-19 Pandemic

Reduced Treatment Procedures to Impede Market Growth

This market is expected to be negatively affected during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the rising cases of COVID patients. This factor led to a reduction in treatment procedures. Furthermore, the lack of medical equipment and resources required to produce medicines is expected to hinder the industry’s growth. However, the adoption of reduced capacities, part-time shifts, and automated production machinery may enable manufacturers to recover costs.





For more information in the analysis of this report, visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/allergy-treatment-market-105841





Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent Companies Invest Heavily in Research and Development to Boost Brand Image

The prominent companies operating in the market invest heavily in research and development activities to boost the effectiveness of medicines and enhance market position. Furthermore, companies adopt automated production machinery to reduce labor costs resource consumption, enhance productivity, improve operational efficiency, and satisfy organizational goals. Moreover, the adoption of expansions may enable organizations to enhance their brand presence and boost the number of consumers. In addition, companies adopt mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to boost their market position globally.





Quick Buy - Allergy Treatment Market Size Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/105841





Segmentation

By type, Allergy Treatment market is segmented into drug, food, insect, skin, dust, pet, pollen, latex, pollutant allergy, mold allergy, and others. As per treatment, it is bifurcated into medications and immunotherapy. Based on the route of administration, it is classified into oral, parenteral, nasal, and others. Geographically, it is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Insights

Rising Development of Food Allergy Treatment to Foster Industry Growth in North America

North America is expected to dominate the allergy treatment market share because of the rising development of food allergy treatment. Furthermore, the rising adoption of immunotherapy is expected to bolster allergy treatment adoption. These factors may propel market development in the region.

Europe is expected to be the second-largest market shareholder because of the innovations in sublingual doses delivery procedures. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of allergic conditions may foster market development.

In Asia Pacific, the rising disposable income is expected to boost allergy treatment adoption. Furthermore, increasing development in healthcare infrastructure may propel market development.





Speak To Our Analyst:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/allergy-treatment-market-105841





Allergy Treatment Market Segmentation :

By Type

Drug Allergy

Food Allergy

Insect Allergy

Skin Allergy

Dust Allergy

Pet Allergy

Pollen Allergy

Latex Allergy

Others (Pollutant Allergy, Mold Allergy)

By Treatment

Medications

Antihistamines

Corticosteroids

Mast Cell Stabilizers

Autoinjectable Epinephrine

Others (Decongestants, Leukotriene Inhibitors)

Immunotherapy

By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Nasal

Others

By Geography-

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)





Ask for Customization of this Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/allergy-treatment-market-105841





List of Key Players Profiled in the Allergy Treatment Market Report

GlaxoSmithKline plc. (Brentford, U.K.)

Stallergenes Greer (London, U.K.)

Sanofi (Paris, France)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.)

Circassia (Oxford, U.K.)

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd (Basel, Switzerland)

AbbVie Inc. (North Chicago, Illinois, U.S.)

ALK (Hørsholm, Denmark)

Allergy Therapeutics (U.K.)

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245