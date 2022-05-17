The Global Turboprop Engine Market is expected to grow by $ 1.54 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.24% during the forecast period

New York, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Turboprop Engine Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277471/?utm_source=GNW

24% during the forecast period. Our report on the turboprop engine market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in aircraft deliveries, growing investments in military aircraft, and increasing preference for aircraft and engine leasing activities.

The turboprop engine market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The turboprop engine market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Commercial

• Military

• General aviation



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the advancements in aircraft engine technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the turboprop engine market growth during the next few years. Also, the adoption of 3d printing systems for engine components and growth in new-generation commercial aircraft procurement will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on turboprop engine market covers the following areas:

• Turboprop engine market sizing

• Turboprop engine market forecast

• Turboprop engine market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading turboprop engine market vendors that include Air Tractor Inc., Airbus SE, ATR, DAHER, Embrear SA, General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., PBS Group AS, PIAGGIO AERO INDUSTRIES Spa, Pilatus Aircraft Ltd., Piper Aircraft Inc., Pratt, and Whitney, Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, Safran SA, Textron Inc., Viking Air Ltd., and Williams International Co. LLC. Also, the turboprop engine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

