Short staffing, employee engagement and high turnover – the demands on shift work leaders piling up, details new Ento survey

TORONTO, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amidst ongoing labour shortages, COVID outbreaks and added safety requirements, more than half of Canadian HR leaders agree managing their workforce is more challenging than it was two years ago. According to a new survey by workforce management company Ento, which polled mainly HR decision-makers who oversee shift-based teams, workforce management continues to be a high priority, but implementation is hard as they face challenges like low employee engagement, staffing shortages and employee turnover.

Key Survey Findings

Manager Expectations. Nearly nine in ten HR leaders said their expectations of managers have not changed (86%) over the past two years. These results come despite the past two years involving evolving COVID regulations, volatile labour supply and rising inflation. Digital Adoption. As a result of the pandemic speeding up digital adoption, a majority of HR leaders are thinking about adopting technologies to improve employee engagement (58%), onboarding/offboarding (55%), and scheduling (55%), all which have become more critical given high employee turnover and labour shortages. Staff Turnover. Two-fifths of respondents say a lack of staff and shortage of qualified workers is the biggest challenge to improving their workforce management strategy, followed by staff resistance to change (25%), and high employee turnover (24%). Work Life Balance. Over the last two years, just over half of respondents (52%) said their companies changed their policies to encourage better work life balance. Rising Inflation. In the context of rising inflation, HR leaders have considered adjusting employee rewards and benefits (57%), salary/wages (55%) and staffing levels (42%) for their workforce.

“It’s increasingly difficult to lead workforces today, especially those responsible for shift-based work,” said Peter Vigilante, Ento Canada country director. “HR leaders recognize taking care of their people is a top priority, and we need to equip them with the right tools to help set their team – and themselves – up for success. This includes tech that can help managers cut through complexity to focus more on strategy and growth, and less on tasks.”

Ento, which recently launched in Canada, helps manage compliance and increase revenue, as well as reduce labour costs, through its centralized HR, workforce management & onboarding platform. It participated in Retail Council of Canada’s Retail Human Resources Forum in April 2022

Survey Methodology

These are some of the findings of a survey undertaken by Maru Public Opinion from March 30th to April 10th of 429 randomly selected Canadian HR decision makers who are Maru Voice Canada online panelists. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of +/- 4.7%, 19 times out of 20. The results are based on Canadian English speakers and excludes Quebec. Discrepancies in or between totals when compared to the data tables are due to rounding. The detailed tables can be found at Canadian Public Opinion Polls | Maru Group

About Ento:

Ento, founded in 2009, is a leading workforce management software that recently launched in Canada in April 2022. A fast-growing team, their powerful workforce management solutions allow for shift-based workforces to manage scheduling, time and attendance, and onboarding from one centralized platform. Learn more: https://canada.ento.com/