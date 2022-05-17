The Global Metaverse in Entertainment Market is expected to grow by $ 28.92 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.55% during the forecast period

New York, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metaverse in Entertainment Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277465/?utm_source=GNW

55% during the forecast period. Our report on the metaverse in the entertainment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising consumer spending across virtual concerts, events, and others, the emergence of VR gaming on metaverse, and the improved experience of 3D and 4D cinemas.

The metaverse in entertainment market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The metaverse in the entertainment market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Film production

• Music labels

• OTT platforms

• Television broadcasters

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising consumer adoption of online gaming as one of the prime reasons driving the metaverse in entertainment market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing personal disposable income of consumers and rising adoption of advanced VR devices and blockchain will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading metaverse in entertainment market vendors that include Aomen City, Epic Games Inc., Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Meta Platforms Inc., Niantic Inc., OverActive Media Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Queppelin, Roblox Corp, Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Tetavi Ltd. Also, the metaverse in the entertainment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

