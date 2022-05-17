The State Treasury selects Innofactor to deliver IT expert services

Finnish English

Innofactor Plc Inside Information, on May 17, 2022, at 13:20 Finnish time

The State Treasury of Finland has selected Innofactor in a dynamic purchasing system to provide IT expert services to support the development and maintenance of a Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM system. The tasks of the experts include the development, maintenance and support services of the CRM system that is already in use in the State Treasury. The development will be carried out mainly with agile methods according to the operating models of the State Treasury.

Based on the assessment of the yearly work under the agreement provided by the State Treasury, Innofactor estimates the revenue of the agreement to be at least EUR 5.0 million. The agreement period is eight years.

The State Treasury is an agency operating under the Ministry of Finance (VM). The State Treasury serves central government, citizens, the municipal sector, communities and companies.

The decision will be legally valid after the appeal period defined in the Procurement Act has passed.

Espoo, May 17, 2022

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO

