Insights on the High Level Disinfection Service Global Market to 2027 - Increasing Prevalence of Hospital-Acquired Infections is Driving Growth

Dublin, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Level Disinfection Service Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global high level disinfection service market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global high level disinfection service market to grow with a CAGR of 9.22% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on high level disinfection service market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.



The report on high level disinfection service market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global high level disinfection service market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global high level disinfection service market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

Increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections

Adoption of inorganic strategies by the market players

2) Restraints

Alternate disinfectants

3) Opportunities

Distribution agreements by key players

Segment Covered

The global high level disinfection service market is segmented on the basis of services, compound, and end use.



The Global High Level Disinfection Service Market by Services

In House

Outsource

The Global High Level Disinfection Service Market by Compound

Formaldehyde

Glutaraldehyde

The Global High Level Disinfection Service Market by End Use

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic and Research Institutes

Others

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

Altapure; STERIS

Microchem Laboratory

EcoFMR.Com

Rentokil Initial plc

Advance Sterilization Products (ASP)

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the high level disinfection service market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the high level disinfection service market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global high level disinfection service market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global High Level Disinfection Service Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the High Level Disinfection Service Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Services

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Compound

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End Use

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of High Level Disinfection Service Market



4. High Level Disinfection Service Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global High Level Disinfection Service Market by Services

5.1. In House

5.2. Outsource



6. Global High Level Disinfection Service Market by Compound

6.1. Formaldehyde

6.2. Glutaraldehyde



7. Global High Level Disinfection Service Market by End Use

7.1. Hospitals and Clinics

7.2. Diagnostic Laboratories

7.3. Academic and Research Institutes

7.4. Others



8. Global High Level Disinfection Service Market by Region 2021-2027

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America High Level Disinfection Service Market by Services

8.1.2. North America High Level Disinfection Service Market by Compound

8.1.3. North America High Level Disinfection Service Market by End Use

8.1.4. North America High Level Disinfection Service Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe High Level Disinfection Service Market by Services

8.2.2. Europe High Level Disinfection Service Market by Compound

8.2.3. Europe High Level Disinfection Service Market by End Use

8.2.4. Europe High Level Disinfection Service Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific High Level Disinfection Service Market by Services

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific High Level Disinfection Service Market by Compound

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific High Level Disinfection Service Market by End Use

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific High Level Disinfection Service Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW High Level Disinfection Service Market by Services

8.4.2. RoW High Level Disinfection Service Market by Compound

8.4.3. RoW High Level Disinfection Service Market by End Use

8.4.4. RoW High Level Disinfection Service Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global High Level Disinfection Service Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Altapure; STERIS

9.2.2. Microchem Laboratory

9.2.3. EcoFMR.Com

9.2.4. Rentokil Initial plc

9.2.5. Advance Sterilization Products (ASP)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5xd2be

Attachment