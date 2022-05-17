Holding(s) in Company

| Source: OSB GROUP PLC OSB GROUP PLC

Kent, UNITED KINGDOM

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BLDRH360
Issuer Name
OSB GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
Non-UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
ELEVA CAPITAL SAS
City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)
FR
4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office
ELEVA UCITS FUNDLUXEMBURGLUXEMBURG

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
10-May-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
16-May-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached1.8200001.1400002.96000013190830
Position of previous notification (if applicable)    

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BLDRH360809279901.8200000.000000
Sub Total 8.A80927991.820000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion periodNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted% of voting rights
     
Sub Total 8.B1   

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion periodPhysical or cash settlementNumber of voting rights% of voting rights
CFD  Cash50980311.140000
Sub Total 8.B2 50980311.140000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling personName of controlled undertaking% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Eleva Capital Partners UK LimitedEleva Capital SAS0.0000000.0000000.000000%

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information
ELEVA CAPITAL SAS, a French asset manager, holds through the portfolios it manages 0% of
ONESAVINGS BANK PLC.
12. Date of Completion
16-May-2022
13. Place Of Completion
Paris