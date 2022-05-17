O’Cannabiz Conference and Expo announces new elements and keynote speakers for 2022

Toronto, Ontario, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The O’Cannabiz International Conference, Awards and Expo is only a few weeks away, happening June 1-3 at the International Center in Toronto. Attendees are preparing for three full-days of forward thinking panels, unmatched networking opportunities, and new educational programs that O’Cannabiz has planned for an exciting 2022 event.

O’Cannabiz is the perfect meeting place for cannabis industry professionals to come together and celebrate some of the biggest brands, companies and people contributing to the success of the industry. Attendees can expect to see some amazing exhibitors on this year's expo floor including presenting partner ND Supplies, Boveda, 3M, CannDelta, Leafythings, CannabisNewsWire, Detonate, CCELL and more.

“O’Cannabiz 2022 is going to sweep cannabis professionals off their feet and give them access to all areas of the industry in one space, ” says Neill Dixon, President of O’Cannabiz, “ We are really excited to see how our new programs, speakers and panels will influence members of the community to grow and succeed in this industry.”

The annual event also welcomes back its beloved Industry Gala Awards on June 1st at Casa Loma, paying tribute to those who have made an impact on the industry. Awards will be presented from categories including Cannabis Industry, Cannabis People, Retail, Cultivation, and People’s Choice. O’Cannabiz will be awarding Steve DeAngelo the Lifetime Achievement Award for their dedication and passion towards the cannabis industry. Steve is known for his active role in the community for over four decades as an activist, author, educator and entrepreneur of the cannabis reform movement.

Wanda James, one of the most respected leaders in cannabis today, will also be joining O’Cannabiz this year as a keynote speaker. Opening the Retail Summit, Wanda will present the knowledge and experience she has obtained working in the industry the past decade, removing stigmas of the plant and enlightening the crowd on the racial inequities of the cannabis industry.

O’Cannabiz has added new core elements including a two-day Retail Summit, Psychedelic Summit and Budtender Speed Dating event. The Retail Summit was created to focus on the needs and goals of cannabis retailers, medical dispensary operators and the businesses that service them, without the distraction of the public consumer. The Psychedelic Summit highlights this growing industry and the innovative research being developed. The Budtender Speed Dating event will connect licensed producers (LP) and retailers to the minds that are getting their products into the consumers hands. The event gives budtenders a one-on-one experience like no other with the brands they work with daily. Retailers and budtenders are eligible to attend this year for free, register here: https://ocannabiz.com/retailers

Attendees can add more to their O’Cannabiz experience by purchasing tickets to the Investors Breakfast and A Balanced Breakfast: Bringing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion to the Table. Both breakfasts offer unique networking opportunities with members across the industry including investors and business leaders. You can learn more about the events by viewing the O’Cannabiz 2022 agenda here: https://ocannabiz.com/toronto/conference-schedule

O’Cannabiz Conference and Expo is the event to attend for cannabis industry professionals looking to grow their business, make connections and gain new knowledge. Interested in attending? Get your tickets here today: https://ocannabiz.com/toronto/register

ABOUT O’CANNABIZ CONFERENCE & EXPO:

Voted the No. 1 Cannabis Event in Canada by High Canada Magazine, O’Cannabiz is known for its ability to showcase and promote the people, businesses and brands that are making a difference as cannabis continues its path toward global acceptance. Many of these visionaries will be celebrated during the 2nd Annual O’Cannabiz Industry Awards Gala, slated for the evening of Wednesday, June 1st, 2022 at the majestic Casa Loma castle located in midtown Toronto.

The producers of O’Cannabiz have decades of experience producing national profile events and creating global connections between business communities in the arts, broadcasting, media, and technology. They have organized trade summit initiatives with governments around the world and have worked closely with sponsors at all levels of the Canadian government.

To learn more about the O’Cannabiz Conference and Expo, including how to purchase tickets, become a sponsor or reserve a booth, visit: https://ocannabiz.com/ Connect on social media via Twitter: https://twitter.com/OCannabiz