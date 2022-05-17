Insights on the Nitrogen Generators Global Market to 2027 - Growing Demand from the Chemical Industry for Nitrogen Generators Presents Opportunities

Dublin, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nitrogen Generators Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global nitrogen generators market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global nitrogen generators market to grow with a CAGR of 4.65% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on nitrogen generators market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.



The report on nitrogen generators market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global nitrogen generators market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global nitrogen generators market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

Increasing development of End-user industries such as food & beverages, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals

Increase in application of nitrogen in fire & corrosion control and as dielectric gas in high voltage equipment

The development of the market is also subjected to high purity of nitrogen of level 99.995% generated using nitrogen generators

2) Restraints

Stringent regulatory restrictions and measures

3) Opportunities

Growing demand from the chemical industry for nitrogen generators

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the nitrogen generators market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the nitrogen generators market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global nitrogen generators market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Nitrogen Generators Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Nitrogen Generators Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Nitrogen Generators Market



4. Nitrogen Generators Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Nitrogen Generators Market by Type

5.1. PSA Nitrogen Generator

5.2. Cryogenic Nitrogen Generator

5.3. Membrane Nitrogen Generator



6. Global Nitrogen Generators Market by End-user

6.1. Electrical & Electronics

6.2. Transportation

6.3. Chemicals

6.4. Medical & Pharmaceuticals

6.5. Others



7. Global Nitrogen Generators Market by Region 2021-2027

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Nitrogen Generators Market by Type

7.1.2. North America Nitrogen Generators Market by End-user

7.1.3. North America Nitrogen Generators Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Nitrogen Generators Market by Type

7.2.2. Europe Nitrogen Generators Market by End-user

7.2.3. Europe Nitrogen Generators Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Nitrogen Generators Market by Type

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Nitrogen Generators Market by End-user

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Nitrogen Generators Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Nitrogen Generators Market by Type

7.4.2. RoW Nitrogen Generators Market by End-user

7.4.3. RoW Nitrogen Generators Market by Sub-region



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Nitrogen Generators Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Hitachi Ltd

8.2.2. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

8.2.3. Atlas Copco AB

8.2.4. Linde

8.2.5. NOVAIR S.A.S

8.2.6. On Site Gas Systems, Inc.

8.2.7. Oxymat A/S

8.2.8. Parker-Hannifin Corporation

8.2.9. Peak Gas Generation

