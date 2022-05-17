Real-Time Data Integration and Streaming Leader Introduces Striim Cloud on Google Cloud

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Striim, Inc. , today announced the availability of Striim Cloud on Google Cloud, the fastest way for customers to deliver real-time data and insights to power business intelligence and decision-making to meet the needs of the digital economy. Striim Cloud is the industry’s first and only fully-managed software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for real-time data streaming and integration. With a few clicks, customers can easily build real-time data pipelines to stream trillions of events every day, backed by enterprise-grade operational, security, and management features. Striim Cloud’s zero-maintenance, infinitely scalable platform enables customers to transform their businesses by adopting new cloud models, digitizing legacy systems, and modernizing their application infrastructure. Combined with Google Cloud’s unified data and AI models, enterprises will have the abilities and technologies needed to leverage their data to improve their business.

“Organizations that are digitally transforming their businesses are increasingly seeking out solutions that enable real-time data analysis and action within their key business operations,” said Sudhir Hasbe, Sr. Director, Product Management, Google Cloud. “With Striim Cloud now available on Google Cloud, customers will have greater access to the technologies that will help them harness the power of their data to make business decisions in real time."

With recent shifts in the global economy that resulted in a more distributed workforce, operations across myriad industries (retail, manufacturing, logistics/supply chain, healthcare) have been forced to become more responsive and reliable. These shifts create immense demand for access to real-time, streaming data. With real-time data, operations leaders can use analytics to assess both demand and cost-to-serve, and make informed decisions.

Legacy ETL solutions were not designed for new modern, agile business needs. The common “batch” model of data integration cannot support real-time applications related to a modern customer experience, business intelligence, decision-making, real-time operations, and more. Streaming data and analytics, by comparison, inform customer strategies and tactics across the entire organization, but to be effective, customers need real-time systems to ingest, process, query, and analyze data to deliver insights and to enable decisions in real-time. Striim Cloud on Google Cloud delivers these capabilities for the enterprise.

“Real-time decision making is quickly becoming ‘table stakes’ for any business that expects to compete effectively across a multitude of industries,” said Phillip Cockrell, senior vice president of business development, Striim Inc. “Striim Cloud is a powerful, cloud-based, SaaS platform that gives enterprise customers an invaluable advantage in reaching this goal. We’re thrilled to make Striim Cloud’s capabilities available to Google Cloud customers worldwide.“

Striim Cloud on Google Cloud delivers the real-time autonomous data pipelines that enable enterprises of all sizes, from FORTUNE 50 giants to startups, to seamlessly evolve their legacy application architectures to modern, cloud-native architectures with minimum disruption. The platform uses change data capture (CDC) to detect source database changes, removing the impact on other operations and maintaining the most up-to-date data possible. Customers can continuously query, enrich and run analysis on a live data stream in-transit rather than query the data after it has reached the target database or data warehouse, making it possible to build applications on the pipeline and expand data capabilities without impacting performance.

Striim Cloud on Google Cloud delivers multiple capabilities for digital transformation to the enterprise:

Striim Cloud seamlessly integrates data into a customer’s cloud platform of choice. By doing so, Striim Cloud enables Google Cloud customers to power business intelligence and decision-making to meet the needs of the digital economy while delivering an unbeatable, data-driven customer experience.

Striim Cloud on Google Cloud is available today. Interested CIOs, CDOs, and data engineers can learn more on our website at https://striim.com/striim-cloud .

About Striim

Striim, Inc. is the only supplier of unified, real-time data streaming and integration for analytics and operations in the Digital Economy. Striim Platform and Striim Cloud make it easy to continuously ingest, process, and deliver high volumes of real-time data from diverse sources (both on-premises or in the cloud) to support multi- and hybrid cloud infrastructure. Striim collects data in real time from enterprise databases (using non-intrusive change data capture), log files, messaging systems, and sensors, and delivers it to virtually any target on-premises or in the cloud with sub-second latency enabling real-time operations and analytics. For more information, visit www.striim.com, read our blog at www.striim.com/blog, follow @striimteam, or download the Striim platform.

