ZenHub Achieves SOC 2 Type I Certification, Ensuring Compliance with the Industry Standard for Data Security

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZenHub , the leading productivity management solution for software teams, today announced it has completed a SOC 2 Type I Service Organization Control (SOC 2 Type I) audit for its productivity management platform. The ZenHub platform underwent this rigorous audit process to ensure it adheres to the strictest policies when it comes to its customers’ sensitive data. Not only did ZenHub receive the SOC 2 Type I audit certification, but the audit team also found zero exceptions during its investigations.



“Our journey towards SOC 2 compliance actually started many years ago,” said Aaron Upright, ZenHub’s co-founder and Head of Strategic Accounts. “Security has always been a top priority for us at ZenHub, and we're increasingly seeing that priority reflected in the market as we work with customers both large and small. We're excited to have achieved this security milestone for our users and to continue to the next phase of certification - Type II - within a few months' time.”

The SOC 2 Type I certification confirms that ZenHub’s platform meets or exceeds the most stringent security measures that align with worldwide industry standards and best practices, as set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). SOC 2 Type I assesses and certifies the design of security processes and controls conducted by the organization and guarantees the implementation of internal controls for security over time. The requirements and security measures are constantly monitored, evaluated, and updated to reflect changing needs and offer the safest environment for conducting business. ZenHub met the AICPA standard with zero exceptions, the highest security standard set by the organization.

Over 8,000 software-focused startups, high-growth companies, agile teams, and open source projects use ZenHub’s productivity management solution to deliver software innovation faster. ZenHub helps strategic firms foster effective communication among team members, set goals, plan with greater transparency and participation, and ship software releases more predictably. Interested parties that wish to know more about how ZenHub helps its customers and community manage both private and public software development efforts can click here for more information - https://www.zenhub.com/customer-stories/swagger-api-open-source-customer-story

About ZenHub

ZenHub enables software teams at high-growth organizations to build better code more quickly by providing a developer-friendly productivity management platform. ZenHub connects the dots across all teams with automated agile features, real-time roadmap visibility, and team productivity insights. More than 8,000 disruptive teams worldwide rely on ZenHub to ship great code faster.

