Global Drug Screening Market to Witness Steady Expansion Growth of USD 25.12 billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Newark, NJ, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, The global drug screening market is expected to grow from USD 11.55 billion in 2020 to USD 25.12 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period 2020-2027. North America is anticipated to have a significant market share, followed by Europe. Popularity and demand for immediate testing devices in North America; are increased as the government is regularized the policies for narcotics drugs & alcohol usage. In the future, the global drugs screening market in North America is projected to grow at a considerable rate. The drug screening market in the Asia Pacific is also forecasted to have a flourishing market growth in the forecasted years with China & India being growing markets. Most of the middle-east countries have banned alcohol; so preventive measures have been taken to avoid the harshness. Therefore, the MEA region is likely to grow with lower pace. Developing countries are the large pool of patients, a growing number of drug addicts, development of advanced drug and alcohol screening devices, rising awareness regarding the alcohol and drug screening and rise in income levels in the region.

Some of the proficient participants of the drugs screening market include Alere, Thermo Fisher, Drägerwerk, Alfa Scientific Designs, Porton Pharma Solutions Shimadzu, Siemens Healthineers, LabCorp, Omega Laboratories, Psychemedics, CRL, SureHire and CannAmm. These key companies are mainly focused on the development of new technologies & devices; expand from their territories to grab the significant share of the global drug screening market.

In China, an algorithm-driven artificial intelligence pharmaceutical technology company, and Porton Pharma Solutions Limited, a contract development and manufacturing organization announces the signing of an important alliance to merged XtalPi's next-generation computational tools with Porton's innovative capability further to enhance pharmaceutical analysis in prior-clinical development & drug design. The two companies will initiate complete collaboration in drug crystallization and method development services, intelligent drug discovery and development research, and business expansion in biologics and formulation

The drug screening market segmented by sample types include the Urine, Hair, Oral Fluid, Breath & others. Urines sample are widely used and draw a large amount of share in this segment. This method is cost-efficient and easy to conduct as the samples can be collected without any pain to the patients. However, the emerging economies such as India, China & Brazil are using the oral fluids method for samples. Apart from that hair sampling segment is expected to grow with remarkable CAGR in the coming years. It is the most efficient method for testing the narcotic drugs & alcoholic substance in the body. The end-users are segmented as pain management centres, drug treatment centres, hospitals, drug testing laboratories and others. Drug testing laboratories & drug treatment centres segmented from end-users have the highest market share in the global drug screening market. The hospital is the new emerging branch of end-users; doctors have to diagnose the medical history of the patients before any critical treatments.

The global drug screening market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

