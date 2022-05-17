OTC Markets Group Welcomes Juniata Valley Financial Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCQX: JUVF), a holding company with its wholly owned subsidiary The Juniata Valley Bank, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Juniata Valley Financial Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



Juniata Valley Financial Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “JUVF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for community banks in the U.S. public markets. The OTCQX Market enables banks to maximize the value of being a public company by providing transparent trading and easy access to company information for shareholders. To qualify for OTCQX, community banks must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Marcie A. Barber, President and CEO said, "We are excited to upgrade Juniata Valley Financial Corp. to the OTCQX® Best Market and look forward to having greater visibility to the investing public. The Juniata Valley Bank has served the central Pennsylvania market since 1867 and more recently, northern Pennsylvania. While we are well known in our local footprint, we look forward to showcasing the value of our organization by introducing it to a broader audience available through the OTCQX® Best Market."

Boenning & Scattergood acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Juniata Valley Financial Corp.

The Juniata Valley Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Juniata Valley Financial Corp.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

