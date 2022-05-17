Slynd® (drospirenone), a new progestin-only contraceptive pill from Duchesnay which offers a 24-hour safe window for a missed pill

English French

BLAINVILLE, Quebec, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new progestin-only contraceptive pill is now available to Canadians from Duchesnay Inc., a pharmaceutical company specializing in women’s health and part of the Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group headquartered in Blainville, Quebec.



Slynd® (drospirenone), a progestin-only pill (POP) offers a 24-hour safe window for a missed pill, during which no other contraception is needed to prevent pregnancy. Slynd®, which is indicated by Health Canada for conception control in adolescent and adult women, provides a 24/4 dosing regimen (24 active tablets plus four inactive tablets taken once-daily for 28 consecutive days).1

“Duchesnay is very pleased to offer Slynd® to Canadian women who want or need an estrogen-free contraceptive option with a missed-pill feature,” said Marco Lavigne, Sales and Marketing Director at Duchesnay Inc. “Duchesnay has always been committed to meeting the health requirements of Canadian women and Slynd®, as our first contraceptive, fits perfectly in our portfolio of reliable products helping women at every stage of their lives.”

The launch announcement was recently made to Canadian physicians, including many involved in family planning, obstetrics and gynecology, attending the Pri-Med Canada medical education conference in Toronto. Slynd® is now available by prescription across Canada and is covered by most private insurance plans and priced competitively.

Slynd® contains the active ingredient drospirenone, a synthetic form of progesterone that has a similar pharmacological profile to the natural hormone progesterone.

“Slynd® is an oral contraceptive that suppresses ovulation, delivering an estrogen-free contraceptive with drospirenone, a fourth-generation progestin,” said Dr. Ashley Waddington, Assistant Professor and Family Planning specialist in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario. “It will be useful in particular because of its extended missed-dose window as well as for patients with contraindications to estrogen, including a history of high blood pressure, obesity or smoking.”

Slynd® is contraindicated in women with the following conditions: renal impairment, adrenal insufficiency, presence or history of cervical cancer or progestin sensitive cancers, liver tumours, benign or malignant, or hepatic impairment, or undiagnosed abnormal uterine bleeding.1

“The launch of Slynd® is Duchesnay’s second of three planned launches of innovative treatments in the first half of this year and shows we are actively working to achieve on time this phase of our strategic plan, with the continued support of our key financial partners,” said Dany Hallé, Vice President, Commercial Affairs at Duchesnay Inc.

Consult the Product Monograph at https://files.duchesnay.com/duchesnay/slynd/slynd-monograph.pdf for contraindications, warnings, precautions, adverse reactions, interactions, dosing, and conditions of clinical use. The product monograph is also available through our Medical Information Department. Contact us at 1-888-666-0611 or medicalinfo@duchesnay.com.

About Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group

Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group, with its affiliated companies, is headquartered in Blainville, Quebec. The group consists of five pharmaceutical companies to meet the needs of patients in Canada, the U.S. and abroad. The companies are Duchesnay and Duchesnay USA, both dedicated to women's health; Médunik Canada and Medunik USA, which provide treatments for rare diseases; and Analog Pharma, an American generic drugs company, specializing in authorized generics and orphan drugs. From its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant, Duchesnay can export its innovative treatments to more than 50 countries.

Duchesnay and Medunik, through their proprietary research and development, and through partnerships, offer innovative treatments for a variety of medical conditions in women's health, urology, oncology as well as for rare diseases. The group of companies recognizes the dedication and professionalism of its employees and promotes a positive culture and flexible work environment. It is deeply committed to environmental responsibility and giving back to the community through the support of various charitable organizations. For more information, please visit duchesnay.com, medunik.com and analogpharma.com.

