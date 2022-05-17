Milestone Scientific Achieves Revenue of $2.7 Million and Provides Business Update for the First Quarter of 2022

ROSELAND, N.J., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE: MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provide painless and precise injections, today provided a business update and announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Arjan Haverhals, CEO and President of Milestone Scientific, stated, “We continue to advance our commercial efforts around the CompuFlo® Epidural and CathCheck Verification System. As a result of our expanded sales and marketing activities, we have begun to supply our disposables to key hospitals, healthcare systems and pain management clinics. As previously disclosed, during the first quarter of 2022, the pandemic had a disproportionate impact on the labor and delivery departments within hospitals as many pregnant women opted out of the vaccine, which led to restrictions that limited our ability to demo and trial the instruments within operatories. However, with the pandemic waning, our sales initiatives have resumed, and we are making steady progress. As an example, just last month, we signed an agreement and were approved as a vendor within a major Northeast teaching hospital, which is part of one of the leading health systems in the United States. This approval follows an extensive trial and evaluation, which further validates the safety and efficacy of our technology. With the easing of pandemic restrictions, we are advancing discussions with a number of similar healthcare institutions and our sales pipeline continues to grow. We are receiving positive feedback among clinics and physicians based on our ability to achieve better outcomes at lower cost.”

“We achieved solid revenues of $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2022. The slight decline in year-over-year revenue was due in part to significant orders in the first quarter of 2021, related to pent up demand from the pandemic. Importantly, we continue to gain traction in the market and believe our decentralized, multi-channel sales strategy will help further accelerate our growth. Towards this end, we continue to add domestic and global distribution partners as well as large dental groups, also known as Dental Service Organizations (DSOs). Most recently, we added Keystone Dental Group as a strategic channel partner for the STA Single Tooth Anesthesia® System. We also established a partnership with the American Independent Dental Alliance (AIDA), America’s premier DSO network of private practice dentists, as part of a broader initiative to target the DSO market.”

“Overall, we believe we are well positioned for the balance of 2022. We have maintained a solid balance sheet to internally fund our organic growth. Our dental segment remains cash flow positive on a standalone basis and we expect to benefit from economies of scale as we continue to grow revenue due to the recurring nature and high margins on our disposables.”

For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, revenues were approximately $2.7 million and $2.9 million, respectively. Dental revenues decreased by approximately $160,000. Medical revenue decreased approximately $63,000 due to new restrictions on the labor and delivery departments within hospitals. Gross profit for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 was $1.7 million or 62% of revenue versus $1.8 million or 62% of revenue for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. Operating loss for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was approximately $(1.9) million versus approximately $(1.0) million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. The increase in operating expenses was due in part to higher sales and marketing expenses, as well as higher R&D expense related to the development of a new instrument. Net loss was approximately $(1.9) million, or $(0.03) per share for the three months ended March 31, 2022, versus net loss of $(1.0) million, or $(0.01) per share, for the comparable period in 2021.

As of March 31, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $13.3 million and working capital of approximately $14.4 million.

Conference Call

Milestone Scientific’s executive management team will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, as well as the Company’s corporate progress and other developments.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll free 1- 888-506-0062 for U.S. callers or +1 973-528-0011 for international callers and by entering the access code: 287705. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2306/45599 or on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://www.milestonescientific.com/investors.

An audio replay of the call will be available through Tuesday, May 31, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and by entering the access code: 45599.

(tables follow)


MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
 
  March 31,
2021		  December 31,
2021		 
         
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $13,254,775  $14,764,346 
Accounts receivable, net  1,063,613   943,272 
Accounts receivable, related party net  269,973   - 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  622,080   375,360 
Inventories, net  1,799,908   1,541,513 
Advances on contracts  1,217,253   1,309,260 
Total current assets  18,227,602   18,933,751 
Furniture, fixtures and equipment, net  20,325   23,713 
Intangibles, net  264,192   277,619 
Right of use assets  528,907   550,511 
Other assets  24,150   24,150 
Total assets $19,065,176  $19,809,744 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $1,012,093  $780,428 
Accounts payable, related party  1,128,919   395,857 
Accrued expenses and other payables  1,335,451   1,417,248 
Accrued expenses, related party  257,815   414,241 
Current portion of finance leases liabilities  8,743   8,545 
Current portion of operating lease liabilities  83,585   81,001 
Total current liabilities  3,826,606   3,097,320 
Non-current portion of finance lease liabilities  17,801   20,062 
Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities  454,857   476,980 
Total liabilities $4,299,264  $3,594,362 
         
Commitments and contingencies        
         
Stockholders’ equity        
Common stock, par value $.001; authorized 85,000,000 shares; 66,591,883 shares issued and 66,558,550 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2021; 64,171,435 shares issued and 64,138,102 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2020;  68,153   68,153 
Additional paid in capital  125,385,315   124,915,560 
Accumulated deficit  (109,605,997)  (107,704,274)
Treasury stock, at cost, 33,333 shares  (911,516)  (911,516)
Total Milestone Scientific, Inc. stockholders' equity  14,935,955   16,367,923 
Noncontrolling interest  (170,043)  (152,541)
Total stockholders’ equity  14,765,912   16,215,382 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $19,065,176  $19,809,744 



MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
 
  For the three months ended
March 31,		 
  2022  2021 
Product sales, net $2,700,902  $2,924,707 
Cost of products sold  1,018,476   1,122,413 
Gross profit  1,682,426   1,802,294 
         
Selling, general and administrative expenses  3,115,629   2,749,299 
Research and development expenses  464,466   16,444 
Depreciation and amortization expense  16,814   20,924 
Total operating expenses  3,596,909   2,786,667 
         
Loss from operations  (1,914,483)  (984,373)
Interest expense, net  (4,742)  (2,535)
Loss before provision for income taxes and net of equity investments  (1,919,225)  (986,908)
Provision for income taxes  -   (250)
Loss before equity in net earnings of equity investments  (1,919,225)  (987,158)
Income from China Joint Venture  -   1,301 
Net loss  (1,919,225)  (985,857)
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests  (17,502)  (12,988)
Net loss attributable to Milestone Scientific Inc. $(1,901,723) $(972,869)
         
Net loss per share applicable to common stockholders—        
Basic  (0.03)  (0.01)
Diluted  (0.03)  (0.01)
         
Weighted average shares outstanding and to be issued—        
Basic  69,013,001   66,578,435 
Diluted  69,013,001   66,578,435 
         

