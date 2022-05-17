Milestone Scientific Achieves Revenue of $2.7 Million and Provides Business Update for the First Quarter of 2022

ROSELAND, N.J., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE: MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provide painless and precise injections, today provided a business update and announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.



Arjan Haverhals, CEO and President of Milestone Scientific, stated, “We continue to advance our commercial efforts around the CompuFlo® Epidural and CathCheck™ Verification System. As a result of our expanded sales and marketing activities, we have begun to supply our disposables to key hospitals, healthcare systems and pain management clinics. As previously disclosed, during the first quarter of 2022, the pandemic had a disproportionate impact on the labor and delivery departments within hospitals as many pregnant women opted out of the vaccine, which led to restrictions that limited our ability to demo and trial the instruments within operatories. However, with the pandemic waning, our sales initiatives have resumed, and we are making steady progress. As an example, just last month, we signed an agreement and were approved as a vendor within a major Northeast teaching hospital, which is part of one of the leading health systems in the United States. This approval follows an extensive trial and evaluation, which further validates the safety and efficacy of our technology. With the easing of pandemic restrictions, we are advancing discussions with a number of similar healthcare institutions and our sales pipeline continues to grow. We are receiving positive feedback among clinics and physicians based on our ability to achieve better outcomes at lower cost.”

“We achieved solid revenues of $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2022. The slight decline in year-over-year revenue was due in part to significant orders in the first quarter of 2021, related to pent up demand from the pandemic. Importantly, we continue to gain traction in the market and believe our decentralized, multi-channel sales strategy will help further accelerate our growth. Towards this end, we continue to add domestic and global distribution partners as well as large dental groups, also known as Dental Service Organizations (DSOs). Most recently, we added Keystone Dental Group as a strategic channel partner for the STA Single Tooth Anesthesia® System. We also established a partnership with the American Independent Dental Alliance (AIDA), America’s premier DSO network of private practice dentists, as part of a broader initiative to target the DSO market.”

“Overall, we believe we are well positioned for the balance of 2022. We have maintained a solid balance sheet to internally fund our organic growth. Our dental segment remains cash flow positive on a standalone basis and we expect to benefit from economies of scale as we continue to grow revenue due to the recurring nature and high margins on our disposables.”

For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, revenues were approximately $2.7 million and $2.9 million, respectively. Dental revenues decreased by approximately $160,000. Medical revenue decreased approximately $63,000 due to new restrictions on the labor and delivery departments within hospitals. Gross profit for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 was $1.7 million or 62% of revenue versus $1.8 million or 62% of revenue for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. Operating loss for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was approximately $(1.9) million versus approximately $(1.0) million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. The increase in operating expenses was due in part to higher sales and marketing expenses, as well as higher R&D expense related to the development of a new instrument. Net loss was approximately $(1.9) million, or $(0.03) per share for the three months ended March 31, 2022, versus net loss of $(1.0) million, or $(0.01) per share, for the comparable period in 2021.

As of March 31, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $13.3 million and working capital of approximately $14.4 million.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS), a technology focused medical research and development company that patents, designs and develops innovative injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental and cosmetic applications. Milestone Scientific’s computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient and increase the overall patient comfort and safety. Their proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing Technology® instruments is the platform to advance the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions of subcutaneous drug delivery, including local anesthetic. To learn more, view the MLSS brand video or visit milestonescientific.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the timing and financial impact of Milestone's ability to implement its business plan, expected revenues, timing of regulatory approvals and future success. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions involving judgments with respect to future economic, competitive and market conditions, future business decisions and regulatory developments, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond Milestone's control. Some of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements are general economic conditions, failure to achieve expected revenue growth, changes in our operating expenses, adverse patent rulings, FDA or legal developments, competitive pressures, changes in customer and market requirements and standards, and the risk factors detailed from time to time in Milestone's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, Milestone's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2021. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's reasonable belief as of the date hereof. Milestone undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

(tables follow)





MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) March 31,

2021 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,254,775 $ 14,764,346 Accounts receivable, net 1,063,613 943,272 Accounts receivable, related party net 269,973 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 622,080 375,360 Inventories, net 1,799,908 1,541,513 Advances on contracts 1,217,253 1,309,260 Total current assets 18,227,602 18,933,751 Furniture, fixtures and equipment, net 20,325 23,713 Intangibles, net 264,192 277,619 Right of use assets 528,907 550,511 Other assets 24,150 24,150 Total assets $ 19,065,176 $ 19,809,744 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,012,093 $ 780,428 Accounts payable, related party 1,128,919 395,857 Accrued expenses and other payables 1,335,451 1,417,248 Accrued expenses, related party 257,815 414,241 Current portion of finance leases liabilities 8,743 8,545 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 83,585 81,001 Total current liabilities 3,826,606 3,097,320 Non-current portion of finance lease liabilities 17,801 20,062 Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities 454,857 476,980 Total liabilities $ 4,299,264 $ 3,594,362 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Common stock, par value $.001; authorized 85,000,000 shares; 66,591,883 shares issued and 66,558,550 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2021; 64,171,435 shares issued and 64,138,102 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2020; 68,153 68,153 Additional paid in capital 125,385,315 124,915,560 Accumulated deficit (109,605,997 ) (107,704,274 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 33,333 shares (911,516 ) (911,516 ) Total Milestone Scientific, Inc. stockholders' equity 14,935,955 16,367,923 Noncontrolling interest (170,043 ) (152,541 ) Total stockholders’ equity 14,765,912 16,215,382 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 19,065,176 $ 19,809,744







MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) For the three months ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Product sales, net $ 2,700,902 $ 2,924,707 Cost of products sold 1,018,476 1,122,413 Gross profit 1,682,426 1,802,294 Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,115,629 2,749,299 Research and development expenses 464,466 16,444 Depreciation and amortization expense 16,814 20,924 Total operating expenses 3,596,909 2,786,667 Loss from operations (1,914,483 ) (984,373 ) Interest expense, net (4,742 ) (2,535 ) Loss before provision for income taxes and net of equity investments (1,919,225 ) (986,908 ) Provision for income taxes - (250 ) Loss before equity in net earnings of equity investments (1,919,225 ) (987,158 ) Income from China Joint Venture - 1,301 Net loss (1,919,225 ) (985,857 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (17,502 ) (12,988 ) Net loss attributable to Milestone Scientific Inc. $ (1,901,723 ) $ (972,869 ) Net loss per share applicable to common stockholders— Basic (0.03 ) (0.01 ) Diluted (0.03 ) (0.01 ) Weighted average shares outstanding and to be issued— Basic 69,013,001 66,578,435 Diluted 69,013,001 66,578,435

