Koios Launching 6 New Flavors of Fit Soda Functional Beverages

Koios is launching 6 new flavors of its Fit Soda functional beverage: Cherry Slushee, Strawberry Snow Cone, Mimosa, Pumpkin Spice, Sweet Tea Lemonade and Blueberry Lemonade. This will more than double the number of Fit Soda flavors currently available.



DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: FIT; OTC: FITSF) (the "Company" or "Koios") is pleased to announce it is launching 6 new flavors of its Fit Soda™ functional beverages. It will be releasing the following flavors: Cherry Slushie, Strawberry Snow Cone, Mimosa, Pumpkin Spice, Sweet Tea Lemonade and Blueberry Lemonade.

The Company has developed new flavors in response to a rapidly increasing demand for Fit Soda™. Some of these new and unique flavors will be exclusive to specific retailers.

Fit Soda™ is in the second phase of the Company’s product launch which began in early 2018 with the production of KOIOS™, a nootropic beverage intended to increase mental focus and acuity. Fit Soda™ has zero sugar, is made with naturally occurring electrolytes and is infused with branched-chain amino acids.

Fit Soda™ was first launched in 2019, since inception, the KOIOS™ and Fit Soda™ functional beverage lines have seen explosive growth with large distributors and corporate retailers in the world, including: Walmart, Ingles, GNC, Harris Teeter, Raley’s, KEHE, United Supermarkets, Sprouts Markets and more.

Koios Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Chris Miller commented, “We were asked by national retailers to create new and exciting Fit Soda™ flavors. We have answered this call by adding 6 new flavors. Fit Soda™ is growing at a very accelerated pace right now and we hope the addition of these new flavors can help meet the intense consumer demand we’re facing”.

Miller continued, “By increasing the number of Fit Soda™ flavors from 4 to 10, we hope to double our reach. This will provide more points of entry for Fit Soda™ and allow us to take up additional retail shelf space. We expect the additional flavors will help us reach a wider audience since consumers are more inclined to make a purchase when additional flavors are available to meet their needs”.

A functional beverage is a drink augmented with nutrients, supplements, or both to provide a health benefit to the consumer. Examples of functional beverages include sports and performance drinks, ready to drink teas and nootropic beverages sometimes known as 'smart drinks’. The global functional beverages market is estimated to generate a revenue of $212,286.10 million by 2028, up from $127,555.60 million in 2020.1

Koios expects the newly released flavors of Fit Soda™ to drive online sales as well.

About Koios Beverage Corp.

The Company is an emerging functional beverage company which has an available distribution network of more than 4,400 retail locations across the United States in which to sell its products. Koios has relationships with some of the largest and most reputable distributors in the United States, including Europa Sports, Muscle Foods USA, KeHE, and Wishing-U-Well. Koios uses a proprietary blend of nootropics and natural organic compounds to enhance human productivity without using harmful chemicals or stimulants. Koios products have been shown to enhance focus, concentration, mental capacity, memory retention, cognitive function, alertness, brain capacity and create all day mental clarity. Its ingredients are specifically designed to target brain function by increasing blood flow, oxygen levels, and neural connections in the brain.

Koios produces one of the only drinks in the world infused with MCT oil. MCT oil is derived from coconuts and has been shown to help the body burn fat more effectively, create lasting energy from a natural food source, produce ketones in the brain, allowing for greater brain function and clarity, support healthy hormone production, and improve immunity. For more information, please visit our website: https://www.koiosbeveragecorp.com .

