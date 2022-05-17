Aileron Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

BOSTON, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aileron Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ALRN), a chemoprotection oncology company that aspires to make chemotherapy safer and thereby more effective to save more patients’ lives, today announced that Manuel Aivado, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will give a corporate presentation at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. ET in Miami, FL.



A live webcast of the event will be available under the Investors & Media section of the company's website at investors.aileronrx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Aileron website for approximately for 30 days following the presentation.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron is a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company that aspires to make chemotherapy safer and thereby more effective to save more patients’ lives. ALRN-6924, our first-in-class MDM2/MDMX dual inhibitor, is designed to activate p53, which in turn upregulates p21, a known inhibitor of the cell replication cycle. ALRN-6924 is the only reported chemoprotective agent in clinical development to employ a biomarker strategy, in which we exclusively focus on treating patients with p53-mutated cancers. Our targeted strategy is designed to selectively protect multiple healthy cell types throughout the body from chemotherapy without protecting cancer cells. As a result, healthy cells are spared from chemotherapeutic destruction while chemotherapy continues to kill cancer cells. By reducing or eliminating multiple chemotherapy-induced side effects, ALRN-6924 may improve patients’ quality of life and help them better tolerate chemotherapy. Enhanced tolerability may result in fewer dose reductions or delays of chemotherapy and the potential for improved efficacy.