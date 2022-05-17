Bidtellect's Lon Otremba Speaks at Digiday Programmatic Marketing Summit

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bidtellect's Lon Otremba gave a speech at the 2022 Digiday Programmatic Marketing Summit, signaling their leading position in online advertising as the industry prepares for a cookieless future.

Bidtellect, founded in 2011, is a performance-driven demand-side platform (DSP) specializing in context-first optimization, cookieless solutions, and quality programmatic. Bidtellect focuses on providing premium supply quality and optimizing to the placement level, while offering campaign insights across a wide range of KPIs for brand, agency, and trading desk partners.

At the Summit, held May 4-6 in Palm Springs, California, industry experts and analysts discussed how to remain competitive in programmatic marketing in a marketplace impacted by the pandemic, the demise of the third-party cookie (3PC), and a rise in opportunistic channels.

Bidtellect CEO Lon Otremba led the Summit's "The Future of Context-Driven Technology" workshop, which explored how advertisers, programmatic platforms, and technology providers can reach interested consumers without the use of cookies.

"It recognizes not only Bidtellect's accomplishments but also how well-placed the platform is for the future. Leading a workshop at the Summit was a great opportunity to discuss how prepared companies don't need to be negatively affected by the decline of cookies," said Otremba. "In fact, marketplace changes will drive AdTech innovation."

At the Summit, Otremba shed light on the range of cookie-alternative identity and attribution targeting options, as well as the importance of context, which can be used for targeting, audience development and identity resolution, and optimization - without the use of cookies. Bidtellect's data analysis proves that users prefer contextually relevant ads.

Bidtellect utilizes a holistic approach to performance targeting that includes both contextual and audience models. Their range of proprietary contextual, targeting, and optimization technology drives KPIs for more efficient delivery of ads.

Bidtellect's DSP Native Ads, DSP optimization, and other programmatic advertising can help companies adapt to the cookieless future with expertise in contextual technology and alternative attribution models and targeting through targeted advertisements.

For more information, visit Bidtellect or access our virtual presentation on The Future of Cookieless Targeting & Attribution.

Attachment