ProMIS Neurosciences presents at the 2022 Neuro4D International Conference

TORONTO, Ontario and CAMBRIDGE, MA, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSX: PMN) (OTCQB: ARFXF), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics targeting misfolded proteins such as toxic oligomers implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, announced today its participation at the Neuro4D International Conference, held at the Atrium Hotel, Mainz, Germany, May 16-17th.



In the Conference session “From Disease Insights to Therapeutic Options” held on Monday, May 16th, Dr. Neil Cashman, ProMIS CSO and a member of the Conference Advisory Committee, delivered an oral presentation, entitled: “Abeta oligomers in Alzheimer’s disease: target engagement and target distraction.”

A large body of scientific data has implicated misfolded oligomers as the toxic molecular species of amyloid-beta (Abeta) relevant to Alzheimer’s disease (AD). In his presentation, Dr. Cashman discussed the importance of selectivity for toxic Abeta oligomers in order to avoid “target distraction”, namely the absorption of antibodies by monomers which can reduce effective targeting of oligomers, and binding to plaque and vascular deposits which has been associated with adverse events such as brain edema.

The ProMIS proprietary computational platform allows for the design of conformational epitopes exposed on toxic, misfolded proteins but not on normal forms of the same protein. This discovery platform has been applied successfully to several targets for the generation of antibodies selective for misfolded proteins implicated in neurodegeneration. As presented by Dr. Cashman, this process is exemplified by PMN310, a monoclonal antibody with selectivity for toxic Abeta oligomers that is being developed by ProMIS as a candidate for the treatment of AD.

About Neuro4D 2022

The Neuro4D is an international conference on Neurodegenerative Disease Drug Discovery bringing together drug discovery companies, service and technology providers, and academic innovators in the field of proteopathic neurodegenerative diseases in a highly interactive format.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. is a development stage biotechnology Corporation focused on discovering and developing antibody therapeutics selectively targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development and progression of neurodegenerative diseases, in particular Alzheimer’s disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple system atrophy (MSA). The Corporation’s proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques. The Corporation applies its thermodynamic, computational discovery platform - ProMIS™ and Collective Coordinates - to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique approach, the Corporation is developing novel antibody therapeutics for AD, ALS and MSA. ProMIS is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S.A. ProMIS is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under symbol PMN, and on the OTCQB Venture Market under symbol ARFXF.

To learn more, visit us at www.promisneurosciences.com, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn

For Investor Relations please contact:

Alpine Equity Advisors

Nicholas Rigopulos, President

nick@alpineequityadv.com

Tel. 617 901-0785

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This information release contains certain forward-looking information. Such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by statements herein, and therefore these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. All forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it as well as other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Due to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties identified by the Company in its public securities filings, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

###