Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Enters Biomedical Field with First Sample Shipments of Fibers and Fabrics for Tissue Engineering

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("Company" or "Kraig Labs"), the biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk, announces the first sample shipment of its recombinant spider silk fibers and fabrics for use and evaluation into a range of biomedical applications. This shipment was made in response to the significant increase in the requests for its propriety spider silk technology, over the last two quarters, for tissue engineering applications.



Aided by its unique blend of mechanical and chemical properties, spider silk has long been recognized as an ideal natural biomaterial. As a lightweight, biocompatible, and biodegradable material, spider silk applications have been tested in numerous morphologies, including; fibers, films, hydrogels, non-woven fabrics, foams, etc. While the first known cases of sutures made from spider silk date back to the 18th century, limitations in the production and costs of spider silk have prevented its broad adoption.

Kraig Labs' revolutionary approach, creating recombinant spider silk technology utilizing genetically enhanced silkworms, unlocks the door for large-scale adoption of spider silk for biomedical applications. This system merges the performance of spider silk with the well-established, large-scale supply chain for mundane silk.

With the growth of its production operations in Vietnam over the last two quarters, the Company is now positioned to allot a portion of its spider silk production to address the medical community's needs. This week's shipments are just the first in what the Company hopes will be a significant mid to long-term market growth opportunity for Kraig Labs and its foray into the growing field of bioengineering.

"Over the last month, we have seen a significant increase in the demand from the medical field for our spider silk fibers and fabrics," said COO, Jon Rice. "With the great work our team in Vietnam has done, increasing monthly silk production, we are now positioned to begin supplying R&D samples for this new and exciting end market. As these applications often require FDA approval, we believe the biomedical space has the potential to play an important role in the Company's long-term growth. Over the coming months, we will be closely monitoring the results of these first tests and assessing additional opportunities for the spider silk gels and films that we have already developed into the broad field of biomaterials."

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a fully reporting biotechnology company, is a developer of genetically engineered spider silk based fiber technologies.

