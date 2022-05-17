Germany Loyalty Programs Market Report 2022: Retailers are Building Partnerships with Multi-Brand Loyalty Program Providers as a Business Differentiator

Dublin, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Loyalty Programs Market in Germany is expected to grow by 12.1% on annual basis to reach US$ 5177.7 million in 2022

In value terms, the Loyalty Programs Market in Germany has recorded a CAGR of 12.6% during 2017-2021. The Loyalty Programs Market in Germany will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 11.7% during 2022-2026. Loyalty Programs Market in the country will increase from US$ 4620.1 million in 2021 to reach US$ 8054.7 million by 2026.



Though it is very difficult to figure out which industry pioneered the use of loyalty programs in Germany, coffee shops, department stores, and travel agencies were definitely among the earliest adopters. Consequently, with the evolution of the technology of the reward programs, new opportunities and features became available, and the next-gen loyalty and rewards strategies were being developed by brands to bond with the customer.



In Germany, with the onset of the pandemic, customers were and are more interested than ever in savings opportunities and coupons. According to PAYBACK, Germany's one of the leading bonus program providers, customers of the company collected points worth EUR473 million in 2020 as compared to EUR20 million more than in the previous year. The high rate of redemption reveals that Germans got benefitted from the rewards and the coupons among its wide network of partners during the time of the pandemic.



According to PAYBACK, since its launch in March 2000, customers have collected points worth 5 billion euros on their purchases till January 2022. Therefore, for Germans who love collecting, be it rewards points or be it an airline mile, the publisher expects the loyalty market to witness growth over the next three to four years in Germany.



Germany-based neobank providers are expanding their cashback rewards programs for their United States clients

In order to help out its mobile banking American clients during the pandemic, challenger banks are expanding their rewards program.

In March 2021, German neobank N26 expanded its cashback rewards program called Perks in partnership with a card-linked rewards platform, Dosh, for its United States-based mobile banking clients.

The bank customers will be able to earn cashback while making purchases at participating merchants such as local shops, big-box retail, and national quick-service restaurants (QSRs).

Therefore, through the usage of N26 cards, customers will be able to earn cashback directly in their accounts for the purchase of essential everyday items like gas and groceries.

Notably, all the customers of the neobank will be automatically be enrolled in the program, and this program will also notify the future vendors about the customer's spending activity.

Furthermore, the neobank added features to help the customers save money or allocate resources as they wish.

Since the bank expanded the Perk program to curb the impact of the pandemic on the finances of millions of Americans, the publisher expects this loyalty program will not only help the bank to attract new customers but also help retain the existing ones.



Retailers are building partnerships with multi-brand loyalty program providers in Germany as a business differentiator

In order to expand their businesses, omnichannel retailers are partnering up with loyalty platforms to send customers personalized and relevant offers and coupons offline, online and mobile.

In September 2021, baby-walz, the leading omnichannel retailer for baby products in Germany, partnered with PAYBACK. Through this partnership, points will be awarded to the customers for purchases in the 23 stationary baby-walz stores across the country from the end of 2021.

However, the customers will be able to earn 20 times as many points for every purchase made on baby-walz.de, effective from September 2021 to October 2021.

Online gift voucher providers are collaborating with multi-brand loyalty program providers to expand their customer base

With rising competition in the market businesses are trying to find out ways to stay afloat and expand their market share. According to a recent survey it has come out that online voucher platforms are more focused on expansion through strategic partnerships in Germany.

In December 2021, voucherize partnered with PAYBACK which will help its customers to receive 5 points on every buy of online vouchers.

Notably, voucherize enables the customer to send their loved one's personalized vouchers from many partners in a special design and different formats. Furthermore, AboutYou, OTTO, JYSK, Thalia, Douglas, Amorelie, Jochen Schweizer, and others are the common partners of both companies.

Shopping rewards companies are acquiring loyalty platforms to expand market share across the region

With an intention to build the largest global digital rewards, savings, and shopping content platform in Europe, shopping rewards companies are acquiring loyalty platforms of the country.

In January 2021, Germany-based Global Savings Group (GSG) announced to acquire loyalty platform Shoop Germany.

GSG also acquired French cashback company iGraal in March 2020. Therefore, through these acquisitions, the company is strengthening its position in the loyalty market in Europe.

Since Germany is still a comparable underserved market in terms of online cashback rewards, GSG is trying to capture the market through expanding its comprehensive portfolio of consumer engagement platforms and solutions in the country.



Scope



Germany Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2017-2026

Germany Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains, 2017-2026

Loyalty Schemes

Loyalty Platforms

Germany Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type, 2017-2026

Point-based Loyalty Program

Tiered Loyalty Program

Subscription Loyalty Program

Perks Loyalty Program

Coalition Loyalty Program

Hybrid Loyalty Program

Germany Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel, 2017-2026

In-Store

Online

Mobile

Germany Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors, 2017-2026

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

Germany Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail, 2017-2026

Diversified Retailers

Department Stores

Specialty Stores

Clothing, Footwear & Accessories

Toy & Hobby Shops

Supermarket and Convenience Store

Home Merchandise

Other

Germany Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility, 2017-2026

Card Based Access

Digital Access

Germany Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type, 2017-2026

B2C Consumers

B2B Consumers

Germany Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms, 2017-2026

Software

Services

Germany Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Platforms, 2017-2026

Custom Built Platform

Off the Shelf Platform

Germany Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behavior, 2021

By Age Group

By Income Level

By Gender

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f4ntro