Wabash Announces New Parts Distribution Network

LAFAYETTE, Ind., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash (NYSE: WNC), the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, today announced the creation of a new tech-enabled Wabash Parts distribution network. This will unify and expand Wabash’s parts distribution capabilities across all product lines, and provides immediate scale to grow.

“As an end-to-end solutions and service provider, we’re able to offer customers the convenience of working with a one-stop-shop through the entire product lifecycle,” said Nick Adler, vice president of Wabash Parts and Services. “We’re excited to bring our customers best-in-class parts and services including a simplified experience, an extensive selection of well-stocked parts, and faster deliveries — all through Wabash.”

This single channel distribution network will, over time, include the entire Wabash aftermarket portfolio as well as a wide range of transportation parts with increased inventory and faster shipping. Wabash Parts distribution will utilize the company’s extensive network of equipment dealers’ service capabilities, as well as the infrastructure of industry-leading partners of national wholesale distribution for aftermarket heavy-duty truck and trailers parts, using multiple distribution centers across the country.

“This new distribution offering from Wabash really simplifies things for us. In a time of supply chain challenges around us, we appreciate being able to count on Wabash having parts in stock that we need and getting them to us quickly to keep our customer’s equipment on the road,” said Jamey Vaughn, president at Twin State Trailers.

Wabash continues to invest in a greater portfolio of offerings, more seamless digital systems, and a market-leading value proposition for its partners. Wabash Parts and Services distribution capabilities currently serve van trailer and truck body customers and dealers. Parts distribution for other Wabash product lines will phase in throughout 2022.

“We are excited to be a part of the Wabash Parts distribution network. The new capabilities that Wabash is developing create new growth opportunities for their dealer partners like us and help us better support our fleet customers,” said Mark Hall, general manager at Stoops Freightliner – Quality Trailer.

“Wabash is connecting across the transportation ecosystem to facilitate interactions and improve operations,” said Adler. “The new Wabash Parts distribution network will support Wabash’s position at the intersection of suppliers, dealers and customers, while increasing the distribution capabilities needed to enhance speed and availability to market.”

Wabash: Changing How the World Reaches You

