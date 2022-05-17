Global Palm Oil Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Palm Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global palm oil market reached a value of US$ 50.6 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 65.5 billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Originating from West-Africa, palm oil is an edible vegetable oil produced from the mesocarp of the fruit of oil palms. It is the world's highest yielding oil crop, with output 5-10 times higher per hectare than other leading vegetable oil crops. It offers numerous nutritional benefits since it is cholesterol-free, easy to digest and rich in carotenoids, as well as Vitamin A. It also has a longer shelf-life and is cheaper than other vegetable oils available in the market.



Palm Oil Industry Trends

Palm oil offers several health benefits that help in enhancing energy levels, preventing premature aging, improving eye vision, boosting the immune system, and reducing the risk of cancer and heart diseases. The increasing awareness regarding these health benefits among consumers is one of the primary factors contributing to the market growth.

Furthermore, the thriving food industry is driving the product demand as it is extensively utilized for frying and as a key ingredient in the preparation of healthy food recipes. Apart from this, palm oil is readily replacing petroleum-based products as an effective alternative in the transportation and energy industries. It is also employed as a substitute for mineral oil in power stations for energy production. Moreover, initiatives undertaken by governments of various countries, such as Denmark and other western European nations, along with awareness campaigns by the World Health Organization to curb trans-fat consumption, are envisaged to boost the market growth.



Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global palm oil market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on application.



Breakup by Application:

Household Cooking

Food & Beverages

Oleo Chemicals

Personal Care

Animal Feed

Bio-fuel

Household cooking represents the largest application segment for palm oil, since it is one of the most cost effective edible oils avaliable in the market.



Regional Insights:

India

Indonesia

China

European Union

Malaysia

Others

Region-wise, Indonesia exhibits a clear dominance in the market, owing to government support for the promotion of palm oil-based biodiesel.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market is characterized by the presence of numerous small and large manufacturers who compete in terms of prices and quality. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

Wilmar International Limited

Sime Darby Berhad

IOI Corporation Berhad

Astra Agro Lestari

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad.

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd.

14 Key Player Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/23az9b

