ZW Data Action Technologies Reports First Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: CNET) (the "Company"), an integrated online advertising, precision marketing, data analytics and other value-added services provider serving enterprise clients, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.



Financial Highlights

Gross profit of $0.13 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to a gross loss of $0.72 million for the same period last year;





Gross profit margin improved to 1.8% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to -8.5% for the same period last year;





Working capital of $10.92 million as of March 31, 2022, compared to $11.10 million as of December 31, 2021.



First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenues

For the first quarter of 2022, revenues decreased by $0.74 million, or 8.9%, to $7.65 million from $8.40 million for the same period last year. The decrease in revenues was primarily attributable to the decrease in revenues from our Internet advertising and related services business segment, as a result of the regional COVID-19 rebound in many provinces in China during the first quarter of fiscal 2022, which affected business of most of our small medium enterprises (“SMEs”) clients.

Cost of revenues

Total cost of revenues decreased by $1.60 million, or 17.5%, to $7.52 million for the first quarter of 2022 from $9.11 million for the same period last year. The decrease in cost of revenues was primary attributable to the decrease in costs associated with distribution of the right to use search engine marketing service we purchased from key search engines and cost related to providing Internet advertising services at our ad portals, which was in line with the decrease in the related revenues.

Gross profit (loss) and gross profit (loss) margin

Gross profit was $0.13 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to a gross loss of $0.72 million for the same period last year, which was primarily attributable to the increase of gross margin rate of our main stream of service revenues, i.e. the distribution of the right to use search engine marketing services. Overall gross profit margin rate was 1.8% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to a gross loss margin of 8.5% for the same period last year.

Operating expenses

Sales and marketing expenses increased by $0.04 million, or 146.4%, to $0.07 million for the first quarter of 2022 from $0.03 million for the same period last year. The increase in sales and marketing expenses was mainly attributable to the increase in staff salaries, staff benefits and other general office expenses of our sales department in Guangzhou, as a result of the business development of our Guangzhou office since the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021.

General and administrative expenses increased by $0.55 million, or 55.4%, to $1.55 million for the first quarter of 2022 from $1.00 million for the same period last year. The increase in general and administrative expenses was mainly attributable to an increase in amortization of administrative assets.

Research and development expenses were $0.07 million for both the first quarter of 2022 and the same period last year. Research and development expenses remained stable between the periods.

Operating loss

Loss from operations was $1.55 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $1.82 million for the same period last year. Operating loss margin was 20.3% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 21.6% for the same period last year.

Other income, net

Total other income decreased to $0.83 million for the first quarter of 2022 from $2.48 million for the same period last year. The decrease was primarily attributable to the decrease in gain from change in fair value of warrant liabilities.



Net income (loss) attributable to CNET and earnings (loss) per share

Net loss attributable to CNET was $0.72 million, or loss per share of $0.02, for the first quarter of 2022. This was compared to a net income attributable to CNET of $0.69 million, or earnings per share of $0.02, for the same period last year.

Financial Condition

As of March 31, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $4.82 million, compared to $7.17 million as of December 31, 2021. Accounts receivable, net was $3.61 million as of March 31, 2022, compared to $3.44 million as of December 31, 2021. Working capital was $10.92 million as of March 31, 2022, compared to $11.10 million as of December 31, 2021.

Net cash used in operating activities was $0.89 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $3.71 million for the same period last year. Net cash used in investing activities was $1.46 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $1.87 million for the same period last year.

About ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.

Established in 2003 and headquartered in Beijing, China, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (the “Company”) offers online advertising, precision marketing, data analytics and other value-added services for enterprise clients. Leveraging its fully integrated services platform, proprietary database, and cutting-edge algorithms, the Company delivers customized, result-driven business solutions for small and medium-sized enterprise clients in China. The Company also develops blockchain and artificial intelligence enabled web/mobile applications and software solutions for clients. More information about the Company can be found at: http://www.zdat.com/.

ZW DATA ACTION TECHNOLOGIES INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)

March 31,

2022 December 31, 2021 (US $) (US $) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents * $ 4,824 $ 7,173 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,245 and $2,236, respectively * 3,611 3,439 Prepayment and deposit to suppliers * 6,613 7,559 Due from related parties * 78 90 Other current assets * 3,173 1,657 Total current assets 18,299 19,918 Long-term investments * 2,285 2,280 Operating lease right-of-use assets * 1,968 2,019 Property and equipment, net * 351 375 Intangible assets, net 6,989 7,523 Long-term deposits and prepayments 76 75 Deferred tax assets, net * 445 441 Total Assets $ 30,413 $ 32,631 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable * $ 751 $ 1,119 Advances from customers * 1,047 1,245 Accrued payroll and other accruals * 323 389 Taxes payable * 3,555 3,534 Operating lease liabilities * 210 202 Lease payment liabilities related to short-term leases * 111 152 Other current liabilities * 138 141 Warrant liabilities 1,244 2,039 Total current liabilities 7,379 8,821





Long-term liabilities: Operating lease liabilities-Non current 1,853 1,907 Long-term borrowing from a related party 138 137 Total Liabilities 9,370 10,865 Commitments and contingencies Equity: ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s stockholders’ equity Common stock (US$0.001 par value; authorized 100,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 35,427,677 shares and 35,332,677 shares at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 35 35 Additional paid-in capital 61,801 61,785 Statutory reserves 2,598 2,598 Accumulated deficit (44,451 ) (43,734 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,060 1,082 Total ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s stockholders’ equity 21,043 21,766 Total equity 21,043 21,766 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 30,413 $ 32,631

*All of the VIEs' assets can be used to settle obligations of their primary beneficiary. Liabilities recognized as a result of consolidating these VIEs do not represent additional claims on the Company’s general assets.





ZW DATA ACTION TECHNOLOGIES INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(In thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 (US $) (US $) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues From unrelated parties $ 7,652 $ 8,396 From related parities - - Total revenues 7,652 8,396 Cost of revenues 7,518 9,113 Gross profit/(loss) 134 (717 ) Operating expenses Sales and marketing expenses 69 28 General and administrative expenses 1,548 996 Research and development expenses 68 74 Total operating expenses 1,685 1,098 Loss from operations (1,551 ) (1,815 ) Other income/(expenses) Interest income 46 1 Other expenses, net (9 ) (24 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 795 2,507 Total other income 832 2,484 (Loss)/income before income tax benefit and noncontrolling interests (719 ) 669 Income tax benefit 2 18 Net (loss)/income (717 ) 687 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests - (2 ) Net (loss)/income attributable to ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. $ (717 ) $ 685





Net (loss)/income $ (717 ) $ 687 Foreign currency translation loss (22 ) (19 ) Comprehensive (loss)/income (739 ) 668 Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests - (2 ) Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. $ (739 ) $ 666 (Loss)/earnings per share (Loss)/earnings per common share Basic and diluted $ (0.02 ) $ 0.02 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 35,354,954 28,505,181





ZW DATA ACTION TECHNOLOGIES INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 (US $) (US $) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities Net (loss)/income $ (717 ) $ 687 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss)/income to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization 554 112 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 60 36 Share-based compensation expenses 56 100 Deferred taxes (2 ) (18 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (795 ) (2,507 ) Other non-operating income (45 ) - Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (159 ) 700 Prepayment and deposit to suppliers 914 (2,630 ) Other current assets 13 7 Long-term deposits and prepayments - (794 ) Accounts payable (373 ) 628 Advances from customers (203 ) 169 Accrued payroll and other accruals (66 ) (188 ) Other current liabilities (36 ) 25 Taxes payable 7 (18 ) Lease payment liability related to short-term leases (42 ) (1 ) Operating lease liabilities (56 ) (14 ) Net cash used in operating activities (890 ) (3,706 ) Cash flows from investing activities Cash effect of deconsolidation of VIEs’ subsidiaries - (8 ) Investments and advances to ownership investee entities - (385 ) Repayment from ownership investee entities 13 - Short-term loan to unrelated parties (2,500 ) (312 ) Repayment of short-term loan from unrelated parties 1,029 - Payment for purchase of software technologies - (1,160 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,458 ) (1,865 )





Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock and warrant (net of cash offering cost of US$1,600) - 17,111 Net cash provided by financing activities - 17,111 Effect of exchange rate fluctuation on cash and cash equivalents (1 ) (52 ) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (2,349 ) 11,488 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 7,173 4,297 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 4,824 $ 15,785











