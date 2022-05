React Gaming to offer LOOT.BET esports wagering skin via HHRP in the Philippines

English French

React Gaming’s Generationz subsidiary signs revenue sharing agreement with HHRP to operate LOOT.BET esports wagering skin in the Philippines

HHRP owns one of four online gaming licenses in the Philippines, a large market with a population of over 109 million

B2B market has significant growth potential for LOOT.BET’s white-label applications requiring minimal capital

MONTREAL, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- React Gaming Group Inc. (“React Gaming” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: RGG, OTCMKTS: ITMZF) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Generationz Gaming Entertainment Inc. (“Generationz”) has signed a white label revenue sharing agreement with HHRP Inc. (“HHRP”) to operate LOOT.BET’s esports wagering platform in the Philippines, pending successful certification of the LOOT.BET platform by Gaming Laboratories International.

“We are thrilled to have HHRP as a partner for the Philippines market, HHRP being one of only four companies holding online gaming licences in a country of more than 109 million people,” said Laurent Benezra, President and CEO of React Gaming. “This agreement is part of our two-pronged growth strategy to expand LOOT.BET’s reach into the B2C and B2B markets. The advantage of the B2B market is that LOOT.BET’s platform will be offered to established customer bases, thus involving no customer acquisition cost on our part. Our partner will offer our white-label platform as its own to its customers and we will receive a portion of the revenue generated when those customers use the platform. The more popular our platform, the more revenue it will generate. The great thing about this model is that we can replicate it in multiple markets and with multiple online gaming providers at minimal cost.”

