Mullen Automotive Announces Key New Hires to Fuel Company’s Growth

BREA, Calif., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Mullen Automotive Inc . (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces today a number of new hires that have recently joined Mullen Automotive. Key hires have been added across vehicle engineering, vehicle integration, powertrain systems and manufacturing in support of EV vehicle programs, including the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover and Mullen ONE EV Cargo Van programs.

The following individuals who have recently joined Mullen Automotive are located across Mullen’s different facilities in California and Mississippi, including Mullen’s Vehicle Team in Anaheim, California; Mullen’s Powertrain in Monrovia, California; and Mullen’s AMEC Manufacturing in Tunica, Mississippi. The new hires include:

Product Engineering:

Robert Huotari – Director of Interiors

Mark Jenkins – Design Engineer

Ameil Kapadia – Sr. Manager, BIW Engineering

Manufacturing:

Cesar Aguirre – Manager BIW Advanced Manufacturing Engineer

Amanda Hancock – HR Manager

Allen McDonald – Plant Controller

Kyler Ohl – IT Systems Architect

John Roberts – Facilities Supervisor

Jesse Satterfield – Manager, PC and L

Jack Saylor – Production Manager/Tech Specialist

Michelle Saylor – Global Manufacturing Assistant

Vehicle Integration:

Vedanth Basappa – Manager, Virtual Simulation

Scott Newton – Packing Engineer

Thermal Systems:

Albert Lizardo – Senior Manager

“I am happy to announce the addition of these new members to the Mullen Automotive Team,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “Every new team member is a vital hire and an integral part of our EV programs and bright future for Mullen Automotive. One of our promises from the start has been to put Americans back to work in the U.S., and I fully intend to see my commitment through. God bless America.”

Mullen recently announced the “Strikingly Different” U.S. Test Drive Tour, covering 19 cities across the U.S. The tour will begin this fall in Southern California and work its way throughout the U.S. Further details can be found here , or place your Mullen FIVE reservation here .

About Mullen

Mullen is a Southern California-based automotive company that owns and partners with several synergistic businesses working toward the unified goal of creating clean and scalable energy solutions. Mullen has evolved over the past decade in sync with consumers and technology trends. Today, the Company is working diligently to provide exciting EV options built entirely in the United States and made to fit perfectly into the American consumer’s life. Mullen strives to make EVs more accessible than ever by building an end-to-end ecosystem that takes care of all aspects of EV ownership.

