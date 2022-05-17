InflaRx to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

JENA, Germany, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InflaRx N.V. (Nasdaq: IFRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing anti-inflammatory therapeutics by targeting the complement system, today announced that management will give a company presentation at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference.



The hybrid conference will be held in person in Miami, Florida and virtually from May 23rd to May 26th. InflaRx will present in person on Wednesday, May 25th at 10:30 AM EDT / 4:30 PM CEST, and a live stream of the presentation will be publicly available here. A link to a recording of the company presentation will be posted afterwards on the InflaRx website in the Investors - Events & Presentations section. InflaRx management will also be available for in-person and virtual one-on-one investor meetings during the event.

About InflaRx N.V.:

InflaRx (Nasdaq: IFRX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on applying its proprietary technology to discover and develop first-in-class or best-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a and C5aR. Complement C5a and its receptor C5aR are powerful inflammatory mediators involved in the progression of a wide variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. InflaRx was founded in 2007, and the group has offices and subsidiaries in Jena and Munich, Germany, as well as Ann Arbor, MI, USA. For further information, please visit www.inflarx.com.

