Diffusion Pharmaceuticals to Present at H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) (“Diffusion” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen to areas where it is needed most, today announced that Robert Cobuzzi, Jr., Ph.D., the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference being held at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel from May 23-26, 2022.



The presentation will be virtual and will provide an overview of recent business and corporate achievements at Diffusion, including an update on TSC clinical trials.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Date & Time: On demand, beginning 7.00 a.m. ET, Tuesday, May 24, 2022

A replay of the presentation will be available under the presentations section of the Company website at www.diffusionpharma.com. In addition, Dr. Cobuzzi will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. Registered investors will be able to request a meeting with management via the conference portal.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen to areas where it is needed most. Diffusion’s lead product candidate, TSC, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia, a serious complication of many of medicine’s most intractable and difficult-to-treat conditions, including hypoxic solid tumors. For more information, please visit us at www.diffusionpharma.com.

