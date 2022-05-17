Worldwide Dialyzer Industry to 2027 - Featuring Medtronic, Nikkiso, Nipro and Toray Industries Among Others

Dublin, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dialyzer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dialyzer market reached a value of US$ 3.29 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 4.54 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.20% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A dialyzer, also known as an artificial kidney, is an apparatus manufactured using a thin and fibrous material to form a semipermeable membrane, which allows smaller particles and liquids to pass through. It is a cost-effective solution that removes excess fluids and wastes from the blood when kidneys are unable to function properly and prevents accumulation of salt and poisoning. It offers several advantages, such as less waste disposal, minimizing environmental impact, decreasing the frequency of first use syndrome, and improving biocompatibility. As a result, it finds extensive applications in in-center dialysis and home dialysis across the globe.



Dialyzer Market Trends

At present, there is a rise in the prevalence of diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, and end-stage renal diseases (ESRD) among individuals. This, along with the growing geriatric population around the world, represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, the increasing funding on improving dialysis products and services by governments of several countries is propelling the growth of the market.

In addition, the shortage of kidneys for transplantation across the globe is offering lucrative growth opportunities to key market players. Besides this, the availability of trained medical staff in dialysis centers that provide better services to the patient is positively influencing the market. Additionally, the rising utilization of novel products to treat chronic kidney conditions is catalyzing the demand for dialyzers worldwide. Apart from this, the higher efficiency of high-flux dialyzers to remove large size toxin molecules during the hemodialysis is bolstering the growth of the market. Other growth-inducing factors are the expanding healthcare industry, rising medical tourism, increasing reimbursement policies and technological advancements in the product production process.



Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global dialyzer market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on type, usage type and End-user.



Breakup by Type:

High-Flux Dialyzer

Low-Flux Dialyzer

Breakup by Usage Type:

Disposable

Reusable

Breakup by End-user:

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care Settings

Dialysis Centers

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Asahi Kasei Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Browndove Healthcare (P) Ltd., Cantel Medical Corporation (Steris plc), Dialife SA, Farmasol, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Medica S.p.A., Medtronic plc, Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Nipro Corporation, Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co. Ltd. and Toray Industries Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global dialyzer market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global dialyzer market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the usage type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the End-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global dialyzer market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

