CalAmp Board of Directors Elects Henry Maier as Next Independent Chair

IRVINE, Calif., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a connected intelligence company helping people and organizations improve operational performance with a data-driven solutions ecosystem, today announced the election of Henry Maier as incoming Independent Chair of the CalAmp Board of Directors, effective as of the Company’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”). Maier will succeed Amal Johnson, who has served as Chair of the Board since August 2020 and, as previously announced, will not stand for re-election at the upcoming Annual Meeting.



Maier joined the CalAmp Board in June 2021 and serves on the Board’s Audit Committee and Human Capital Committee. With over 40 years of experience in the transportation industry, including more than 30 years at FedEx companies, Maier has deep expertise in logistics, sales, marketing and communications. Most recently, he served as President and CEO of FedEx Ground, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp which, under his leadership, achieved approximately $31.5 billion in revenue in fiscal year 2021. Maier currently serves on the Boards of transportation logistics platform C.H. Robinson, transportation holding company Kansas City Southern and e-commerce parts company CarParts.com, and previously served on the Strategic Management Committee of FedEx Corp.

“Henry has been a key voice and important contributor in the boardroom since joining CalAmp last year, offering valuable industry insights and fresh perspectives on driving operational excellence,” said Amal Johnson, Chair of the CalAmp Board of Directors. “As CalAmp executes on its strategy to meet the growing demand for telematics solutions, the Board and I are confident that Henry is the right leader to guide our continued growth and innovation as Chair.”

“CalAmp’s mission to transform the global connected economy is more critical than ever, and I am honored to further serve the Company as Chair of the Board,” said Henry Maier. “I believe deeply in CalAmp’s strategy, growth trajectory and talented team. We see significant opportunity in today’s transportation and logistics market, and I am excited to continue working closely with CalAmp’s CEO Jeff Gardner and the rest of the Board to drive profitable growth, global expansion, and enhanced value for all shareholders.”

Johnson added, “It has been my great pleasure to serve on the CalAmp Board and help businesses worldwide leverage the power of connectivity, real-time analytics, and data in motion. I look forward to watching the talented team at CalAmp continue to grow its leadership within the global connected economy in the years to come.”



