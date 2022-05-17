BlackRock® Canada Announces May Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

TORONTO, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the May 2022 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO which pay on a monthly basis as well as XIU. Unitholders of record of a fund on May 25, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on May 31, 2022.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund NameFund TickerCash Distribution Per Unit ($)
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBH0.045
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBO0.038
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETFCDZ0.090
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETFCEW0.043
iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CHB0.075
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLF0.028
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLG0.036
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETFCPD0.048
iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)CSD0.07
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CUD0.088
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETFCVD0.071
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CYH0.073
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETFFIE0.040
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETFXAGG0.042
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1)XAGG.U0.033
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XAGH0.035
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETFXBB0.068
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCB0.057
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCBG0.09
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETFXCBU0.064
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)XCBU.U0.051
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETFXDG0.065
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDG.U0.051
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDGH0.048
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETFXDIV0.084
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETFXDU0.046
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDU.U0.036
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDUH0.046
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETFXDV0.093
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEB0.055
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETFXEI0.083
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETFXFN0.131
iShares Floating Rate Index ETFXFR0.015
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETFXGB0.043
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGGB0.026
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETFXHB0.064
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHD0.076
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETFXHU0.051
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHY0.074
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIG0.046
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIGS0.038
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETFXIU0.221
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETFXLB0.068
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XPF0.062
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXQB0.041
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETFXRE0.054
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETFXSAB0.041
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSB0.047
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSC0.047
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSE0.037
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETFXSH0.043
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXSHG0.082
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETFXSHU0.043
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)XSHU.U0.034
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSI0.051
iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXSQ0.032
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSTB0.03
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSTH0.252
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETFXSTP0.247
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1)XSTP.U0.191
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETFXTR0.040
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETFXUT0.083

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U

Estimated May Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The May cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund NameFund TickerEstimated Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)
iShares Premium Money Market ETFCMR0.027

BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about May 24, 2022, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

