Vietnam Blockchain Association Officially Launches

HANOI, Vietnam, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vietnam Blockchain Association held its Inaugural Ceremony after thorough preparation. It became the first organization with a legal entity that will represent blockchain researchers, business owners and consultants in the whole country.

According to Decision No. 343/QD-BNV approved by the Vietnamese Ministry of Home Affairs on April 27th, 2022, Vietnam Blockchain Association was established. It became the first organization with a legal entity for blockchain technology researchers and product developers in Vietnam.

The Inaugural Ceremony was held on May 17th, 2022 in Hanoi. It marked the official start for the Association, announced its official Executive Committee, and the principles and the directions for future activities. The focus of the event was on the series of Action Programs that promote blockchain technology's application in a digital economy and leverage Vietnam's position on the global technology map. The Action Programs aim to bolster the research and application of blockchain technology solutions to every economic aspect.



Vietnam Blockchain Association’s Inaugural Ceremony

Vietnam has witnessed the rapid introduction and development of Blockchain technology in recent years. As the number of enterprises, researchers, and engineers pursuing the technology increases, the need for connection, collaboration, sharing, and support also increases. Therefore, an official organization with a complete legal entity to adapt to the Vietnamese Blockchain community's expansion speed and strong development goals is vital.

Vietnam Blockchain Association will bridge the Vietnamese Blockchain community with the Government agencies to build a legal framework for the Blockchain industry, aligning with the nation's plan to develop a digital economy. At the same time, the Association will be the hub for Blockchain enthusiasts to research, experiment, evaluate, standardize, and foster the application of Blockchain technology in Vietnam.

Cooperation Announcement Ceremony

The Association's missions are: To establish and develop a sustainable relationship with global Blockchain organizations and community; to share insights and resources for in-depth research, experiment, and application of Blockchain, as well as developing products and services and conducting business in compliance with Vietnamese law; to attract investment to blockchain industry activities, and develop high - quality human resource in digital technology.

At the Ceremony, Mr. Nguyen Van Tung – Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Science and Technology remarked: “Hopefully the Association will utilize its resources for technology and science projects in blockchain so Vietnam can create outstanding products, become an active player in the global blockchain market, and nurture the industry talents for the future.”

Mr. Hoang Van Huay – Vietnam Blockchain Association Chairman, shared the Association’s vision: “Vietnam Blockchain Association is committed to raising the community awareness and providing consultation on building legal framework, regulations, and standards in developing services and products on Blockchain. We hope to see many enterprises and individuals joining us to grow the Association into a strong organization to accelerate the growth of blockchain technology in Vietnam.”

Email: info@blockchain.vn

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0c64b4ba-3c38-487e-91dc-500625870639

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4b31cb82-e08a-405f-b281-bf19df24ab94