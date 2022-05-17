Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement for Reszon Diagnostics International to Manufacture Chembio’s HIV 1/2 STAT-PAK Assay at Chembio Diagnostics Malaysia Facility

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (Chembio) (Nasdaq: CEMI), a leading point-of-care diagnostic company focused on infectious diseases, today announced it has entered into a manufacturing agreement with Reszon Diagnostics International Sdn. Bhd. (Reszon) to produce Chembio’s HIV 1/2 STAT-PAK Assay products in the Chembio Diagnostics Malaysia (CDM) facility. CDM had previously suspended operations in May 2020.



This new manufacturing arrangement will leverage CDM’s product and facility qualification by the World Health Organization Prequalification Program and ISO 13485 certification. The relationship will also combine Chembio’s manufacturing abilities with Reszon’s resources and manufacturing strengths in the diagnostics space. Operations are planned to commence in the third quarter of 2022 dependent on reaching certain quality, production and other targets.

“We are excited to be working with Reszon, a leader in Malaysian diagnostics test kits, to optimize our global manufacturing by leveraging our Malaysian resources. This represents a major milestone in our Global Competitiveness Program to improve profitability,” said Richard Eberly, Chembio’s Chief Executive Officer and President. “We believe this new relationship will increase our capacity to supply new markets, bolster our competitiveness and strengthen our position in rapid point-of-care testing. We look forward to exploring commercial opportunities in Malaysia and other high-growth markets.”

“Chembio offers best-in-class technology, and we are confident we can significantly scale manufacturing of their tests,” said EL Law, Reszon’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are eager to work with the entire Chembio team and expand our business in the Malaysian and international markets. We see this as an excellent opportunity for both parties to leverage our individual strengths. We feel this can take us both to the next level of commercial success and look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship.”

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio is a leading diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing point-of-care tests used to detect and diagnose infectious diseases, including sexually transmitted disease, insect vector and tropical disease, COVID-19 and other viral and bacterial infections, enabling expedited treatment. Coupled with Chembio’s extensive scientific expertise, its novel DPP technology offers broad market applications beyond infectious disease. Chembio’s products are sold globally, directly and through distributors, to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers. Learn more at www.chembio.com.

About Reszon Diagnostics International

Established since 2010, Reszon develops and manufactures a strong portfolio of innovative in vitro diagnostics (IVD) rapid tests and ELISA kits for medical professionals, including clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. Reszon’s IVD rapid test kits allow medical professionals to diagnose diseases quickly and accurately for the early detection and prevention of diseases. The easy to use and portability of its rapid test kits make them ideal for use in wide range of settings, including remote areas and countries where sophisticated medical diagnostics are not available. Reszon has supplied over 20 million tests in South East Asia making it the largest regional supplier of Covid Self Testing Kits. Reszon is actively transforming its manufacturing process to full automation in order to competitively address growing global needs. Reszon is also committed to providing the best affordable diagnostics in the self-testing sector.

