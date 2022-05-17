Benefitfocus to Participate at J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT) (“Benefitfocus” or “the Company”), an industry-leading cloud-based benefits administration technology company that simplifies benefits administration for employers, health plans and brokers, today announced its participation in the J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference taking place May 23 through May 25, 2022.



In addition to 1x1 meetings with investors during the conference, Matt Levin, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Alpana Wegner, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 3:10 p.m. ET. which will be available on the conference website as well as on the Benefitfocus investor relations website at https://investor.benefitfocus.com/events-presentations starting on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 3:10 p.m. ET.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) is a cloud-based benefits administration technology company committed to helping our customers, and the people they serve, get the most out of their health care and benefit programs. Through exceptional service and innovative SaaS solutions, we aim to be the safest set of hands for our customers helping to simplify the complexity of benefits administration while delivering an experience that engages people and unlocks the potential for better health and improved outcomes. Our mission is simple: to improve lives with benefits.

