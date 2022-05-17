PDS Biotech to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of molecularly targeted cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune® and Infectimune™ T-cell activating technologies, today announced that its management will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference and the LD Micro Invitational and will participate at the UBS Healthcare Virtual One-on-One Day.



H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Date: Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Time: 7:00 AM EDT

Investors can register for the conference here

UBS Healthcare Virtual One-on-One Day

Date: Wednesday, June 1, 2022

LD Micro Invitational Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Time: 7:30 AM PDT

Following the conferences, a webcast replay of the presentations will be available on the Investor section of the company’s website, PDS Biotechnology .



About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotech is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of molecularly targeted cancer and infectious disease immunotherapies based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune® and Infectimune™ T-cell activating technology platforms. Our Versamune®-based products have demonstrated the potential to overcome the limitations of current immunotherapy by inducing in vivo, large quantities of high-quality, highly potent polyfunctional tumor specific CD4+ helper and CD8+ killer T-cells. PDS Biotech has developed multiple therapies, based on combinations of Versamune® and disease-specific antigens, designed to train the immune system to better recognize diseased cells and effectively attack and destroy them. The Company’s pipeline products address various cancers including HPV16-associated cancers (anal, cervical, head and neck, penile, vaginal, vulvar) and breast, colon, lung, prostate and ovarian cancers.

Our Infectimune™ -based vaccines have demonstrated the potential to induce not only robust and durable neutralizing antibody responses, but also powerful T-cell responses including long-lasting memory T-cell responses.