Operational Security Solutions (OSS) Announces Participation and Meeting Availability at CrossState Reconnect Annual Convention 2022

Premier Risk Management Company to Discuss Unique Product Offerings at Leading Credit Union Convention in Atlantic City, New Jersey

FRESNO, CA, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Operational Security Solutions (“OSS”), the premier provider of full-spectrum risk management services with specialization in secure cash management and logistics, compliance services, security consulting, and facility hardening, announced today that the Company will be attending, exhibiting, and taking meetings at the CrossState Reconnect Annual Convention 2022 being held at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The event is hosted by the CrossState Credit Union Association and will take place from May 22-24, 2022. OSS will be exhibiting at Booth #102 and setting up meetings with interested high risk businesses, financial institutions and credit unions to discuss the Company’s solution-driven service offerings.

“We look forward to attending the first in-person CrossState Reconnect Annual Convention to meet with credit union professionals from throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania in Atlantic City to showcase our unique service offerings in secure cash management, cash in transit, compliance and security consulting services,” said Scott Solomon, CEO of OSS. “We are particularly looking forward to the opportunity to network with leaders in the credit union space on the East Coast following OSS’ recent expansion into this market.”

OSS intends to schedule meetings with credit union colleagues to discuss the need for compliance and risk management services when working with high-risk businesses. To schedule a meeting with an OSS executive, visit www.opsecsolutions.us/conferences.

The CrossState Reconnect Annual Convention is the premier networking event drawing in nearly 300 credit union professionals throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Attending professionals will make valuable connections with key decision makers in the credit union movement. To register and purchase tickets for CrossState Reconnect 2022, visit https://www.crossstate.org/education-events/calendar-of-events/events/crossstate-convention-2022/.

OSS offers industry-leading security offerings, high-risk industry financial service solutions and relationships, connecting highly regulated businesses that struggle to get banking services with financial institutions that have specific programs designed for the industry or organizations that are unable to be serviced by certain banks. Notably, OSS boasts a no-loss record to date. To learn more about OSS visit www.opsecsolutions.us.

About Operational Security Solutions

Operational Security Solutions (OSS) is the leading provider of risk management and compliance services to support the security and banking needs of highly regulated markets. OSS supports two dozen financial institutions and more than 100 high risk businesses through bicoastal operations based in California and Philadelphia. Service offerings include secure cash management and logistics, Cash-In-Transit services, security consulting, and compliance services. OSS breaks down the real risks for industries that have limited access to banking services and provides the solutions needed from long years of law enforcement and federal government experience. By the end of 2021, OSS had moved over 2.4 billion into the federal reserve system with a zero loss record.

Public Relations Contact:

Cassandra Dowell

oss@cmwmedia.com

+1 (858) 221-8001

www.cmwmedia.com