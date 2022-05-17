Jounce Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, today announced that Jounce management will participate at the following upcoming investor conferences:



H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference: Presentation will be available for on-demand viewing starting Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Cowen’s 3rd Annual Oncology Innovation Summit: Insights for ASCO & EHA: A live presentation will take place virtually on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. ET.



A webcast of each presentation can be accessed by visiting the Investors & Media section of Jounce’ website at https://ir.jouncetx.com/investor-overview. A replay of each webcast will be archived on Jounce’s site for 30 days following the event.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company dedicated to transforming the treatment of cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients through a biomarker-driven approach. Jounce currently has multiple development stage programs ongoing while simultaneously advancing additional early-stage assets from its robust discovery engine based on its Translational Science Platform. Jounce’s highest priority program, JTX-8064, is a LILRB2 (ILT4) receptor antagonist shown to reprogram immune-suppressive tumor associated macrophages to an anti-tumor state in preclinical studies. JTX-8064 is currently being investigated alone and in combination with pimivalimab (formerly JTX-4014), Jounce’s internal PD-1 inhibitor, in one monotherapy and seven indication-specific combination therapy cohorts in the Phase 1/2 INNATE trial and is currently enrolling patients with advanced solid tumors in the Phase 2 portion of the study. Jounce’s most advanced product candidate, vopratelimab, is a monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, and is currently being studied in the SELECT Phase 2 trial. Pimivalimab is a PD-1 inhibitor intended for combination use in the INNATE and SELECT trials and with Jounce’s broader pipeline. Additionally, Jounce exclusively licensed worldwide rights to GS-1811 (formerly JTX-1811), a monoclonal antibody targeting CCR8 and designed to selectively deplete T regulatory cells in the tumor microenvironment, to Gilead Sciences, Inc. For more information, please visit www.jouncetx.com.

