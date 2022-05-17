SYNLawn Southern Nevada Announces Expansion to Reno

RENO, Nev., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SYNLawn®, the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America, announced that SYNLawn Southern Nevada will now service both the Las Vegas and Reno areas. This expansion comes after years of success in the southern region in installing impressive synthetic grass projects.

"For over a decade, SYNLawn has proudly serviced communities in Southern Nevada with the best quality artificial grass products and services," said George Neagle, executive vice president at SYNLawn. "When we had the opportunity to expand the Las Vegas region to include Reno, we jumped on the opportunity. Reno is an excellent location for our bio-based synthetic grass, which is made in the USA. "

SYNLawn Southern Nevada has been dedicated to installing superior projects across the Las Vegas area, including completing projects for The City of Las Vegas, luxury casino courtyards, rooftops, playgrounds, and more. Projects completed in recent years include The Bellagio, Anthem Country Club, the Elysian at Tivoli, Golden Nugget Casino, Nevada State College, and more. The expansion gives SYNLawn Southern Nevada even more opportunities to complete impressive installations for residential, commercial, recreational projects, and more.

"After years of successful installations in the Las Vegas area, we were excited for the opportunity to expand our reach to include Reno," said Ken Jackson, owner of SYNLawn Southern Nevada. "We are looking forward to servicing the area with premium SYNLawn synthetic grass."

For more information about SYNLawn Reno, visit https://synlawnreno.com/ or call 877-369-8873. Product showroom tours are available at 5470 Kietzke Lane, Suite 300, Reno, NV 89511.

ABOUT SYNLawnⓇ

SYNLawn® is the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America and offers the Greenest Turf on Earth. As part of the Sport Group Holding® family of companies, SYNLawn, along with sister surfacing brands - AstroTurf ®, Rekortan ®, APT ® and Laykold ® - delivers the best products available on the market. SYNLawn's product offerings also include Calico Greens™, an upscale line of artificial wall displays. SYNLawn's turnkey network of over 100 distributors seamlessly combines environmental stewardship with industry-leading innovations. Manufactured in Dalton, GA, SYNLawn uses bio-based ingredients, such as soy and sugarcane, and consumer-conscious additives, such as antimicrobials, to meet customers' wide range of needs. With more than 200,000 residential and commercial installations, the company is raising the bar for global synthetic turf standards and transforming the idea of grass. We have a proprietary system with a large percentage of renewable content. From rooftops to road medians and rocket-launch viewing sites, SYNLawn has installed over 82 million square feet of U.S. soy-backed grass across 200,000 installations in the United States and 19 other countries since 2008. SYNLawn added more soy than ever to its products in 2021, which increased its use of U.S. soy by 10%. For more information, visit www.SYNLawn.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube.

# # #

Media Contact:

Caitlyn Moser

614-506-5051

cmoser@syntheticturfresources.com

Related Images











Image 1: Icon





SYNLawn Icon









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment