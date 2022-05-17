Global Jet Capital Completes Securitization, Raising $609M

Danbury, CT, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Jet Capital, a global leader in financial solutions for business aircraft, announced today the closing of its BJETS 2022-1 securitization, raising approximately $609 million. BJETS 2022-1 is Global Jet Capital’s sixth asset-backed security (ABS) offering, bringing total assets securitized to approximately $4.4 billion and bonds issued to approximately $3.6 billion.

The BJETS 2022-1 offering contained three tranches of notes: a $512.8 million Class A tranche, a $60.3 million Class B tranche, and a $35.8 million Class C tranche. It is notable that S&P Global Ratings and Kroll Bond Rating Agency LLC assigned BJETS 2022-1 ratings of A/A-, BBB/BBB and BB/BB on the Class A, B and C tranches, respectively. The transaction attracted 27 investors, 8 of which were new to BJETS.

As with previous BJETS transactions, this deal consists of a collection of business aircraft loans and leases representing a diverse group of obligors and assets. BJETS 2022-1 comprises over 37 corporations and global business leaders representing over 23 different industry segments, with the largest segment only making up around 12 percent. Over 25 different aircraft models – primarily mid- to large-cabin business aircraft – are represented in the transaction.

Deutsche Bank Securities was the lead structuring agent and lead bookrunner and Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, TCG Capital Markets LLC and KKR Capital Markets were joint structuring agents and joint bookrunners for the BJETS 2022-1 transaction. In addition, Citizens Capital Markets was a co-manager. Global Jet Capital will continue to service the securitized assets.

Vivek Kaushal, CEO of Global Jet Capital, stated, “We completed yet another successful issuance despite turbulent market conditions. This demonstrates the maturity of the BJETS securitization program and the strong performance of the company’s previous ABS transactions, which have shown remarkable resilience largely attributable to the strong performance of Global Jet Capital’s highly diversified portfolio and relative strength in the business aviation sector.”

With more than $5 billion invested in business aviation and a unique ABS program that has attracted over $3.5 billion into the sector, Global Jet Capital provides financing solutions for the business aircraft market. The Company is capitalized by world-class private investors with expertise in the global aviation industry: Carlyle, FS/KKR Advisor, LLC, a partnership between FS Investments and KKR Credit, and AE Industrial Partners. The Global Jet Capital management team has served the business aircraft industry for a combined 250-plus years and has completed over 3,500 aircraft transactions. The Company has the expertise, financial strength, industry relationships and infrastructure necessary to offer a variety of flexible financing solutions at the speed the market requires. Visit www.globaljetcapital.com to learn more.

About Carlyle

Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit and Global Investment Solutions. With $325 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2022, Carlyle’s purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs nearly 1,900 people in 26 offices across five continents. Further information is available at www.carlyle.com. Follow Carlyle on Twitter @OneCarlyle.

About FS/KKR Advisor, LLC

FS/KKR Advisor, LLC (FS/KKR) is a partnership between FS Investments and KKR Credit that serves as the investment adviser to FSK.

FS Investments is a leading asset manager dedicated to helping individuals, financial professionals and institutions design better portfolios. The firm provides access to alternative sources of income and growth, and focuses on setting industry standards for investor protection, education and transparency. FS Investments is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA with offices in New York, NY, Orlando, FL and Leawood, KS. Visit www.fsinvestments.com to learn more.

KKR Credit is a subsidiary of KKR & Co. Inc., a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, credit and real assets, with strategic manager partnerships that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from its deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout its target markets. AE Industrial Partners is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment and the ILPA Diversity in Action initiative. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

