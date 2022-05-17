Andes Technology and Crypto Quantique in global partnership to deliver the ultimate RISC-V IoT device security

LONDON, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto Quantique , a specialist in quantum-driven cyber security for the internet of things (IoT), announces a global partnership with Andes Technology (TWSE: 6533; SIN: US03420C2089; ISIN: US03420C1099), a leading supplier of high efficiency, low-power 32/64-bit RISC-V processor cores and Founding Premier member of RISC-V International. Cryptio Quantique also joined AndeSentry™ security framework, which provides a variety of security solutions to Andes RISC-V processors, countering attacks ranging from cyber-attacks to physical attacks.

Andes cooperates with Crypto Quantique’s quantum-driven semiconductor root-of-trust IP, quantum-driven semiconductor hardware IP (called QDID), and the company’s chip-to-cloud IoT device security management platform, QuarkLink, to bring our customers an industrial grade cyber-security solution.

QDID, which has been independently verified as robust against all known cyberattack mechanisms, measures quantum effects occurring in the fabric of silicon wafers to produce unique, unforgeable identities and cryptographic keys on-demand inside microcontrollers and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). The identities and keys create a root-of-trust for the chips, which are used in IoT devices and edge nodes. QDID is a physical unclonable function (PUF) that eliminates key injection and the requirement to store keys in device memories. It fits in the security framework embraced by the RISC-V architecture.

QuarkLink is an end-to-end IoT security software technology. It works with QDID or other roots-of-trust to provide secure provisioning, automated onboarding to on-premises or cloud platforms, security monitoring, and certificate and key renewal or revocation. With QuarkLink, a few keystrokes can connect thousands of IoT devices to servers automatically through cryptographic APIs.

Crypto Quantique’s CEO, Dr. Shahram Mossayebi, commented, “The traction that RISC-V has achieved in recent years, much of it driven by Andes Technology, has firmly established the instruction set as a leading contender for high performance, low power processors of the kind found in IoT devices. We see this partnership as a perfect fit of two companies that anticipate and respond to our industry’s technical challenges with silicon innovation. RISC-V processors improve the performance of IoT devices while reducing power consumption and cost. QDID does the same for the security of the chips that drive these devices, and the networks in which they’re deployed.”

KY Hsieh, Senior Technical Marketing Manager of Andes Technology, added, “Leading-edge processors need leading-edge security in a world that faces a growing plague of cyberattacks. Device security is part of that and an essential element in every chip design. Crypto Quantique’s IoT security products would help our goal of offering customers best-in-class technologies to give them a competitive edge on cyberattack protection. We are excited that Crypto Quantique becomes a part of the AndeSentry™ collaborative security framework, which offers a rich set of security solutions for the RISC-V ecosystem.“

About Crypto Quantique

Crypto Quantique has created the world’s most secure end-to-end IoT security platform. At its heart is the world’s first quantum-driven semiconductor hardware IP, called QDID, that generates multiple, unique, unforgeable cryptographic keys for devices manufactured using standard CMOS processes. The keys do not need to be stored and can be used independently by multiple applications on demand. When combined with cryptographic APIs from the company’s universal IoT security platform, QuarkLink, the solution creates a secure bridge between silicon, device, software, and solutions provider.

The company, which is based in London, UK, was co-founded by Dr. Shahram Mossayebi (CEO), an expert in cryptosystems, and Dr. Patrick Camilleri (VP Research & Innovation), a semiconductor designer with significant experience in complex parallel computer systems.

For more information, please visit: www.cryptoquantique.com , and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Andes Technology

Seventeen years in business and a Founding Premier member of RISC-V International, Andes (TWSE: 6533; SIN: US03420C2089; ISIN: US03420C1099) is a leading supplier of high-performance/low-power 32/64-bit embedded processor IP solutions, and the driving force in taking RISC-V mainstream. Andes’ fifth generation AndeStar™ architecture adopted the RISC-V as the base. Its V5 RISC-V CPU families range from tiny 32-bit cores to advanced 64-bit cores with DSP, FPU, Vector, Linux, superscalar, and/or multicore capabilities. The annual volume of Andes-Embedded SoCs has exceeded 3 billion since 2021 and continues to rise. In the end of 2021, the cumulative volume of Andes-Embedded™ SoCs has surpassed 10 billion.