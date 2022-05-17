Fundworks Completes $30.0 Million Investment Grade Notes Offering

VAN NUYS, Calif., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fundworks, LLC, a leading a tech-enabled small business finance company, announced today the closing of $30.0 million of Senior Secured Notes to a group of institutional investors. This transaction refinanced the Company's existing $20.0 million of Senior Secured Notes and provides substantial excess capital to fund the continued growth of its small business funding platform.

"We are very pleased to announce this financing, which will allow us to continue our growth this year after record-setting funding volumes in 2021," said Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Evan Smiedt. "This additional capital positions The Fundworks to continue its mission to provide growth capital to small businesses nationwide."

"Given current volatile markets, we are particularly pleased with the continued support of holders of our previous Note issuance, as well as the participation of new investors in the transaction," said Bradley Smiedt, Co-Founder and Chairman.

Brean Capital, LLC served as the Company's Exclusive Financial Advisor and Placement Agent on the transaction.

About The Fundworks:

The Fundworks is a tech-enabled finance platform providing working capital solutions to merchants to grow their businesses, take advantage of short-term opportunities and fund seasonal business fluctuations. The Company's proprietary technology platform makes the opaque, time-consuming process of obtaining capital simple, fast and reliable. Since inception, Fundworks has funded more than $425 million to over 8,100 small businesses throughout the United States. The Company is headquartered in Van Nuys, CA. For more information, please visit: http://www.thefundworks.com.

For more information / questions / interview requests / media inquiries, please contact:

Evan Smiedt

Email: info@thefundworks.com | Phone: (844) 644-FUND

